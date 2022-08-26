Read full article on original website
1979's 'The Amityville Horror' Gets 4K Release From Vinegar Syndrome
The Halloween season is upon us and there are a ton of great new physical releases in the horror genre coming our way in the next couple of months. Popular films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Army of Darkness, and The Fog are all coming to the 4K format, but one of the most underrated horror films of the 20th century was 1979s The Amityville Horror directed by Stuart Rosenberg. Now this classic haunted house thriller based on the horrific true events depicted in Jay Anson’s book of the same name is coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Vinegar Syndrome.
Wes Craven's 'Last House on the Left' Is Not Just About Depravity and Violence
Wes Craven has arguably redefined horror more than any other icon of terror. As one-third of the foundational triple Cs of the genre (John Carpenter, Craven, and David Cronenberg), he specialized in pushing the boundaries of what audiences could expect once they settled into seats with a tub of popcorn in tow. Craven blazed onto the scene with grindhouse films like The Hills Have Eyes that shook audiences; created one of the most iconic slasher franchises in Nightmare on Elm Street; and finally outdid himself with the first fully realized postmodern slasher in Scream. Craven was always ahead of the game when re-imagining the capabilities of horror from harsh depictions of brutal realism to uncomfortably amusing death scenes. Though Craven's influential status in horror is a well-trod subject, his first feature film is often overlooked as the blueprint that may have well predicted it all. Fifty years later, The Last House on the Left still holds up next to the likes of more recent gruesome films such as Saw, Hostel, and The Devil's Rejects. Despite its less than favorable reputation, the film undoubtedly points to the intricacy of Craven's craft as a true master of horror.
'The Mortuary Assistant': Jeremiah Kipp to Direct Adaptation of Horror Video Game
The breakout independent first-person horror video game The Mortuary Assistant is receiving a film adaptation. Deadline reports that Jeremiah Kipp will direct the movie, brought to the screen by DreadXP, an independent horror game publisher and production company, and Epic Pictures Group. Kipp, who is also writing the script for...
New 'Hellraiser' Images Introduce Jamie Clayton's Pinhead and Other Horrors
Night House director David Bruckner is ready to unleash hell! New images of Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 film Hellraiser reveal Bruckner’s interpretation of the iconic horror franchise, and even introduce a brand new Cenobite to Pinhead’s ranks. The filmmaker behind the 2020 Rebecca Hall-starring...
Why 'Unfriended' Is More Than a Supernatural Found Footage Gimmick
Remember Unfriended? The creepy and provocative horror film that brought the genre to the modern digital age by showcasing the entire feature through Blaire's (Shelley Hennig) laptop. The gimmick is ultimately what sold this found footage movie; however, beyond the heavy use of social media and supernatural high jinks is a film with a deeper meaning that makes the 2014 feature a valuable presence in the world of horror. To recall, Unfriended catches up to Blaire, Mitch (Moses Storm), Jess (Renee Olstead), Adam (Will Peltz), Ken (Jacob Wysocki), and Val (Courtney Halverson) on an online group Skype session. Suddenly, they're joined by a user known only as Billie227; however, the account is under the name of Laura Barns (Heather Sossaman), their classmate who committed suicide, and the night this all takes place is the one-year anniversary of this tragic incident. Blaire and her friends are forced to confront their darkest secrets or have their night end in death.
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle
In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Princess Leia's Wedding Dress Unveiled for 'The Princess and the Scoundrel'
There are few things in this world that mean as much to me as Leia Organa does so now with Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, we're learning about the love of Han Solo and Leia between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is giving us something I love very much: A look at Leia's wedding dress. A flowing green gown with Leia's brown hair down in waves in the back, the dress is so very much reminiscent of Leia in Return of the Jedi and reminds me personally why I love her so much. She's never shied away from who she is.
'Halloween III: Season of the Witch' Gets 40th Anniversary Collection From Cavity Colors
There are many iconic horror films celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. Films like The Thing and Friday the 13th Part 3 are all 1982 classics that are highly regarded in the genre community. However, arguably the most underrated film of 1982 that has thankfully reached cult classic status since its release is Tommy Lee Wallace’s Halloween 3: Season of the Witch. Now the good folks at Cavity Colors have just unveiled their Season of the Witch 40th Anniversary collection.
What's New on Disney+ in September 2022
September is looking to be one of the best months of the year for Disney+ with several new original blockbusters premiering on the service, exciting new series, new episodes of hit shows, and the return of Disney+ Day. Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away as Diego Luna reprises his iconic Rogue One role in the highly anticipated new series Andor which is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this September. Disney+ Day will be bringing the mouse house's latest live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starring Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks. Disney+ Day will also bring fans the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're in the mood for a rewatch you know where to go. Pixar's Cars will also be making a splash on said day with the new short-form series Cars on the Road, following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they travel across the US. September will also bring new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and season premieres of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing With The Stars. Capping off the month of September will be Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Halloween favorite, which will bring the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.
Who Is King Durin III? The Dwarf-lord of 'The Rings of Power,' Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power goes back further into the Middle-earth timeline than we’ve ever seen on screen before. Although Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy told the story of Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) first encounter with the One Ring, The Rings of Power takes place amidst the Second Age of Middle-earth. When the dark lord Sauron first rises to power and constructs the One Ring, the clans of men, Elves, and Dwarves form a united alliance to take down the ultimate evil. It’s a story that’s heavily inspired by Tolkien’s experiences fighting in World War II. Facing the threat of fascism, Tolkien was inspired by the idea that the world’s forces could unite to defeat the Nazi movement.
Korean Horror: Where to Start If You're New to the Genre
Korean horror, or K-horror, has been regarded for its distinctive style, bloody violence, and disturbing imagery. It shares many similarities to J-horror (Japanese horror) with its psychologically dark plotlines and social commentaries. K-horror achieved international attention alongside J-horror with a boom in the late 1990s. Subsequent English-language remakes have followed numerous original K-horrors, many of which have been panned by critics.
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Star as Brothers in New 'Raymond & Ray' Images
Brand-new images for the upcoming Apple TV+ drama Raymond & Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke have been released by the streaming service just a few weeks ahead of its official premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12. The first of the new trio of...
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando Reunite in Lifetime’s ‘A Christmas Spark’
Christmas is still a good few months away, but Lifetime is already in the Christmas spirit and gearing up for the holiday season. The network has a slate full of new holiday movies on offer for the holiday season and one of them has been added to its cast. According to Variety, Jane Seymour and Joe Lando have been cast to star in A Christmas Spark at Lifetime. The film is part of the network’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup that features two more films.
Winnie the Pooh Slashes His Way Out of the Public Domain in First 'Blood and Honey' Trailer
The first official trailer for the bizarre and unexpected horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has just been released by Jagged Edge Productions. The film, which is able to exist due to the beloved title character entering the public domain earlier this year, will follow demented versions of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet who seek revenge against Christopher Robin and his friends for leaving them behind.
Neil Gaiman's Flawed Characters Make 'The Sandman' Relatable
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman has always liked to put a little nasty in with the nice. In fact, he has made a career out of character-driven, surrealistic storytelling, and it's one of the most prominent aspects of his writing style. So it comes as no surprise that the Netflix version of his immensely popular comic book series The Sandman has a collection of characters that have distinct flaws to go with their flair. It's his way of humanizing them and making them more relatable. They aren't Marvel superheroes. There's no Captain America or Thor in this bunch. His group of characters has shortcomings just like the rest of us. The British author's penchant for creating characters that reside within this realm of moral ambiguity is a device that he uses with great aplomb. And it is within this space that we most often find our shared traits. His proclivity for musings about our commonalities with an ethereal god-like Morpheus or the tragic, supremely defective mortal John Dee make his tales uniquely engaging.
