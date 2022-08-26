ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck School Officials Announce Settlement in Racial Discrimination Case

MAMARONECK, NY (August 28, 2022) — Superintendent Robert Shaps and Mamaroneck Board of Education President Ariana Cohen sent a letter to the school community on Friday, August 26 to say a resolution had been reached by both parties in a lawsuit filed in 2020 and the District was close to resolving a related complaint filed with the Civil Rights Bureau of the NYS Office of the Attorney General.
Connecticut Man Accused of Deliberately Ramming Vehicle in Rye DVI Case

RYE, NY (August 29, 2022) — Matthew Lugg, 21 from Stamford, CT turned himself into the Rye Police on Monday, August 29th following a vehicle collision. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Rye Police Officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and the Playland Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found that the aggressor had fled the scene and was now in Connecticut. An investigation revealed that Lugg used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road.
