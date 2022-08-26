“Lost Ollie” has been found – and he’s on Netflix right now. The four-episode series, loosely based on a William Joyce book (“Ollie’s Odyssey”), had been in development for more than a decade. What began as a project from Joyce’s own production entity was eventually rescued by Netflix and 21 Laps, one of the production companies behind “Stranger Things.” That’s when Shannon Tindle, an insanely talented designer and animator who had created Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” pitched his version of the story, which follows a lost toy (voiced by Jonathan Groff), who teams up with a pair of mismatched toys (played by Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige) and heads out in search of his owner, set deep in the American South.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO