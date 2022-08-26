ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?

From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep

Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Warner Bros. Discovery Cancels DC FanDome for 2022

Another DC-related project has been canceled in the wake of the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, as DC FanDome, the virtual fan event that began in 2020, has been canceled. “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” an official statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Starr
Person
Shameik Moore
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
J.j. Abrams
TheWrap

Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89

Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo Max#Film Star#Paramount#Mgm
TheWrap

Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2022

As the back-to-school rush arrives, Netflix has dropped a perfect mix of new titles and classic flicks right in time to procrastinate homework, work and whatever else life has in store. This month, the streaming service will serve up a dark comedy featuring Camila Mendes, Ana de Armas’ rendition of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘Lost Ollie’ Director Peter Ramsey on Reuniting With William Joyce and His New Supernatural Detective Movie

“Lost Ollie” has been found – and he’s on Netflix right now. The four-episode series, loosely based on a William Joyce book (“Ollie’s Odyssey”), had been in development for more than a decade. What began as a project from Joyce’s own production entity was eventually rescued by Netflix and 21 Laps, one of the production companies behind “Stranger Things.” That’s when Shannon Tindle, an insanely talented designer and animator who had created Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” pitched his version of the story, which follows a lost toy (voiced by Jonathan Groff), who teams up with a pair of mismatched toys (played by Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige) and heads out in search of his owner, set deep in the American South.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: Prime Video’s Stunningly Epic Series Is Awe-Inspiring

Fans of Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” should be pleased with Amazon’s prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” Based on the appendices of the original trilogy, the series expands upon the original text to answer some of the crucial queries proposed by Tolkein. Questions like: what cost does war have on the young lives supplied to fight it? At what point is the individual greater than the community? How does one preserve their legacy? These eternal haunting questions search for answers amongst the resplendent beauty of New Zealand’s vast terrain, charming new characters and frightening paths to a country divided and at war.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy