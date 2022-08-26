Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?
From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
Warner Bros. Discovery Cancels DC FanDome for 2022
Another DC-related project has been canceled in the wake of the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, as DC FanDome, the virtual fan event that began in 2020, has been canceled. “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” an official statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads.
Jason Bateman to Co-Star Opposite Taron Egerton in Netflix-Amblin Thriller ‘Carry On’
Jason Bateman has booked his holiday travel. The multi-hyphenate is scheduled to star opposite Taron Egerton in the new Netflix thriller “Carry On,” TheWrap has confirmed. The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a man who knows a thing about transportation-related terror thanks to “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter.”
Nell Tiger Free to Star in ‘The Omen’ Prequel Film at 20th Century
Nell Tiger Free, the star of Apple TV+’s “Servant” and who appeared in “Game of Thrones,” will star in “First Omen” for 20th Century Studios, a prequel film to the iconic horror franchise “The Omen,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Original Cast Member Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit Series in Season 10
“Chicago P.D.” is losing one of its original officers. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played detective Jay Halstead since the show’s first season, will be leaving early in Season 10, which premieres next month on NBC. “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know...
Emma Roberts to Star in and Executive Produce NASA Rom-Com ‘Space Cadet’ for Prime Video
Emma Roberts has onboarded Prime Video’s romantic comedy film “Space Cadet” as star and executive producer. The “Madame Web” actor will collaborate with writer-director Liz W. Garcia, the filmmaker behind “The Lifeguard” and writer of Netflix’s hit film “Purple Hearts.”. The...
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2022
As the back-to-school rush arrives, Netflix has dropped a perfect mix of new titles and classic flicks right in time to procrastinate homework, work and whatever else life has in store. This month, the streaming service will serve up a dark comedy featuring Camila Mendes, Ana de Armas’ rendition of...
Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris to Star in Disney Comedy ‘Dashing Through the Snow’
Disney’s holiday comedy “Dashing Through the Snow,” which has been in the works since 2016, has finally found its leads in Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris. Production has begun in Atlanta, with the film set to premiere on Disney+ during the 2023 holiday season.
Emily Blunt Muses on the ‘Horror in Us All’ in Unsettling Trailer for ‘The English’ (Video)
Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”). “The English” is a described as a “chase Western” from writer and director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)....
‘Stranger Things’ Overtakes ‘Virgin River’ in Nielsen Streaming Top 10
“Stranger Things” has once again taken back the crown for the Nielsen Streaming Top 10, overtaking “Virgin River” during the week of Aug. 1 through 7. In the No. 3 spot on the Overall List of all programming is Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which made its streaming debut on Disney+ Aug. 3.
Ben Kingsley to Reprise Role of Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s Wonder Man Show
Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+, according to multiple reports. The character last appeared in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney+ did not immediately respond to request...
‘Lost Ollie’ Director Peter Ramsey on Reuniting With William Joyce and His New Supernatural Detective Movie
“Lost Ollie” has been found – and he’s on Netflix right now. The four-episode series, loosely based on a William Joyce book (“Ollie’s Odyssey”), had been in development for more than a decade. What began as a project from Joyce’s own production entity was eventually rescued by Netflix and 21 Laps, one of the production companies behind “Stranger Things.” That’s when Shannon Tindle, an insanely talented designer and animator who had created Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” pitched his version of the story, which follows a lost toy (voiced by Jonathan Groff), who teams up with a pair of mismatched toys (played by Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige) and heads out in search of his owner, set deep in the American South.
‘Dead for a Dollar': Walter Hill’s New Western Starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Saddles Up in First Trailer (Video)
Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?. The official synopsis for the...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review: Prime Video’s Stunningly Epic Series Is Awe-Inspiring
Fans of Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” should be pleased with Amazon’s prequel series “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.” Based on the appendices of the original trilogy, the series expands upon the original text to answer some of the crucial queries proposed by Tolkein. Questions like: what cost does war have on the young lives supplied to fight it? At what point is the individual greater than the community? How does one preserve their legacy? These eternal haunting questions search for answers amongst the resplendent beauty of New Zealand’s vast terrain, charming new characters and frightening paths to a country divided and at war.
‘The Shell Collector’ Sneak Peek: Chemistry in the Kitchen Between Amanda and Paul (Exclusive Video)
“The Shell Collector,” Fox’s first foray into original feature films, heads to Fox Nation on Thursday, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the film in which a widow named Amanda reminisces and finds chemistry with a man named Paul. The film, which is...
