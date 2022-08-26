Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
34-acre vegetation fire burning in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit reports that the Branstetter Fire has burned 34 acres. Crews say they are making good progress. According the CAL FIRE SHU, the cause of the fire has been determined to be from an illegal campfire in an illegal encampment.
actionnewsnow.com
Electrical issue causes fire at Anderson business
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Fire Department, CAL FIRE SHU and the Cottonwood Fire Department extinguished a commercial building fire at an upholstery shop in Anderson Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 8:45 a.m. and smoke was seen coming from the eves and front door of the business...
actionnewsnow.com
RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] New Fire South of Redding
The Branstetter Fire started about 12:14 p.m. south of Redding in the area of Branstetter Lane and Cedars Lane. Cal Fire SHU reported the fire was 10 acres about 12:45 p.m. UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: According to Cal Fire SHU Unit, “#BranstetterFire is 18 acres and firefighters are making good progress. The fire cause has been determined to be from an illegal campfire in an illegal encampment.” The image below shows the origin spot.
actionnewsnow.com
7-acre fire contained in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Extra firefighters and improved air attack lead to slow fire season for CAL FIRE Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The 2022 fire season has been slow in our area compared to past years. CAL FIRE says about two-million fewer acres burned statewide this year, compared to the same time last year. Despite the slow fire season, CAL FIRE says it’s going to keep full-staffing including...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain 2 acre grass fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night. The fire department says the fire was in the area of Oasis Road and Old Oasis Road just after 7:30 a.m. The first engine to arrive reported a ½ acre fire in grass...
Lake County News
Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
mynspr.org
Butte County jail escape | Heat wave | Bill bolsters defensible space inspections
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 1. Search underway for inmate who escaped Butte County Jail. A search is underway for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the Butte County Jail in Oroville. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley escaped an exercise yard and should be considered dangerous.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man dead, another person severely injured in motorcycle crash
CHICO, Calif. - 12:58 p.m. UPDATE - A head-on motorcycle crash killed one and injured three others, said CHP officials. A 47-year-old Chico man riding a motorcycle died as a result of injury from a head-on crash with an SUV Tuesday night, said CHP. At approximately 7:38 p.m., a motorcyclist...
mendofever.com
One Resident Burned, Two Structures Destroyed, Three Dogs Dead in Yesterday’s Old Fire Southeast of Ukiah
Yesterday afternoon the Old Fire ignited on Yokayo Ranch Road southeast of Ukiah prompting evacuation warnings and a multi-agency response before firefighters got control of the flames. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton revealed the Old Fire resulted in one patient airlifted due to burns, a trailer and...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hurt in Multi-Car Collision on Larkin Road [Oroville, CA]
OROVILLE, CA (August 30, 2022) – Four people sustained injuries following a multi-car collision at Larkin Road on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened the afternoon of August 14th, along Larkin Road near Municipal Airport. Furthermore, according to reports, multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, although the main events...
L.A. Weekly
Kevin Burgess Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 36 [Shasta County, CA]
51-Year-Old Rider Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Accident near Platina. The fatal accident occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m., just west of Platina. According to the California Highway Patrol, the rider of a motorcycle lost control on a curve and veered off the roadway, before striking a nearby tree. Due to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Haven of Hope Clinic providing homeless with COVD -19 vaccines and boosters in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. - A mobile clinic provides services for the homeless in Butte County. The Haven of Hope Clinic in Oroville provides COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to the homeless. Free food will be available for those getting vaccines, as well as shower and laundry services. There is an increase in...
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders/Warnings for Areas (See Specifics Below) in Trinity County
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office due to recent increased wildfire activity an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas: ZONE HWK480. Zone HWK480 – This zone includes all areas north of the Denny Road from the intersection...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies confirm 2 health-related calls at Las Plumas High School
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two health-related calls at Las Plumas High School on Tuesday. The principal of the school told Action News Now that one student was passed out on a softball field and that it was possibly a heat-related issue. Deputies did...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Mosquito that carries yellow fever detected in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The mosquito known as the yellow fever mosquito was found in the Chico area on Tuesday, according to the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District (BCMVCD). BCMVCD said Aedes aegypti mosquito was found near the intersection of East Avenue and Manzanita Avenue, making it the first...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico cooldown access
The homeless are trying to beat the heat in Chico, but access to cooling centers and water is not so easy for some. Access to cooldown centers proving difficult for Chico homeless. The homeless are trying to beat the heat in Chico, but access to cooling centers and water is...
