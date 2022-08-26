Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
‘Diversity of ideas:’ Yvonne Wilson is running for Staunton City Council
'Diversity of ideas:' Yvonne Wilson is running for Staunton City Council

As the COVID-19 pandemic was descending on the Queen City in early 2020, Yvonne R. Wilson was working at the Royal Mart gas station down the street from her house. One day, a blonde woman came in...
VA Families, Teachers Fight For Parents’ Right To Direct Upbringing, Education of Children
VA Families, Teachers Fight For Parents' Right To Direct Upbringing, Education of Children

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights, offered the following statement regarding a brief that ADF attorneys filed Tuesday in the Rockingham County Circuit Court in Virginia on behalf of a group of parents and teachers in D.F. v. Harrisonburg City Public School Board. Anderson asked the court […]
Augusta Free Press
Group holding rally to protest Gov. Youngkin push to remove Virginia from RGGI
Group holding rally to protest Gov. Youngkin push to remove Virginia from RGGI

The Climate Action Alliance of the Valley is holding a rally on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Shenandoah Valley regional office of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in Harrisonburg to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Library celebrates library card sign-up month
Augusta County Library celebrates library card sign-up month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton High School library/media specialist selected as 2023 Region V Teacher of the Year
Staunton High School library/media specialist selected as 2023 Region V Teacher of the Year

Staunton High School's Lori Peltonen, a library/media specialist and educator for 30 years, is the 2023 Region V Teacher of the Year. Peltonen, according to a press release, served as a middle school teacher for 13...
NBC 29 News
Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city
Waynesboro branch of VMNH is "a rebirth" for the city

Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. "They're going to be with us from today until the day we open," said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
C-Ville Weekly
(Not) reaching out
The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police investigate report of firearm on grounds at Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville Police investigate report of firearm on grounds at Charlottesville High School

Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a possible firearm on the grounds of Charlottesville High School on Thursday. According to police, students were asked to remain in fifth period with classroom doors locked while officers conducted...
Augusta Free Press
Several Charlottesville streams listed as impaired by Virginia DEQ
Several Charlottesville streams listed as impaired by Virginia DEQ

The Rivanna River, Meadow Creek, Moores Creek, Schenks Branch, and Lodge Creek have been identified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as being impaired due to excessive levels of sediment and/or bacteria. Other streams in Charlottesville...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Heritage Museum exhibit to feature ‘Early Entrepreneurs of Waynesboro’
The Waynesboro Heritage Foundation’s Heritage Museum will host the grand opening for a new exhibit titled “Early Entrepreneurs of Waynesboro” on Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m. Meet the Johnson and Culton families and learn more about newly uncovered local history that spans from the 18th Century through today.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29
Staunton: 'Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham' planned for Sept. 29

A senior adult banquet titled "A Memorable Evening with Graham" will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Ruth...
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Violent arrest under review, and more
The executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board will conduct a “neutral evaluation” of the 2020 violent arrest of a man on the Downtown Mall. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year
A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street SW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
NBC 29 News
Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Albemarle County
Virginia State Police said the shooting happened Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
