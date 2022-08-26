ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Group holding rally to protest Gov. Youngkin push to remove Virginia from RGGI

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Climate Action Alliance of the Valley is holding a rally on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Shenandoah Valley regional office of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in Harrisonburg to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Library celebrates library card sign-up month

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. September is Library Card Sign-up Month when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Massanutten, VA
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Staunton, VA
Government
NBC 29 News

Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro branch of VMNH is “a rebirth” for the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Glavé & Holmes Architecture of Richmond will design the Waynesboro branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. “They’re going to be with us from today until the day we open,” said Joe Keiper, Executive Director...
WAYNESBORO, VA
C-Ville Weekly

(Not) reaching out

The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Good Governance#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Staunton City Council#Wilson High School#The School Board#Blue Ridge C
Augusta Free Press

Several Charlottesville streams listed as impaired by Virginia DEQ

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Rivanna River, Meadow Creek, Moores Creek, Schenks Branch, and Lodge Creek have been identified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as being impaired due to excessive levels of sediment and/or bacteria. Other streams in Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: ‘Memorable Evening with Ruth Graham’ planned for Sept. 29

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A senior adult banquet titled “A Memorable Evening with Graham” will be held Sept. 29 at Memorial Baptist Church in Staunton. The featured speaker will be Ruth Bell Graham, daughter of evangelist Billy Graham. Ruth...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Violent arrest under review, and more

The executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board will conduct a “neutral evaluation” of the 2020 violent arrest of a man on the Downtown Mall. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year

A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street SW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy