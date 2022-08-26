Read full article on original website
KCBD
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
everythinglubbock.com
Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says
LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
KCBD
1 arrested after crash on Clovis Hwy & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police confirmed that one person was taken into custody after the crash near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana Avenue. LFR and Lubbock PD responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Clovis Hwy and Indiana which resulted in two injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
fox34.com
Driver arrested after leading sheriffs on chase in stolen water truck in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen water truck early Thursday morning. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Paul Naranjo. He is charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Around 6:30 a.m.,...
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock. Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail. The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems. Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents...
ems1.com
Police: Off-duty EMT shoots teen, immediately renders aid
LUBBOCK, Texas — An EMT rendered aid to a teenager immediately after shooting him Saturday, police said. Police arrested John Karika and charged him with aggravated assault that day, KCBD/Gray News reported. Investigators found the boy, 16, outside the apartment complex and allege that Karika fired a bullet through...
KCBD
9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nine-year-old boy and his mother were killed in a crash in South Lubbock Wednesday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 114th and Indiana for a crash with injuries. Police say nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson was found dead at the scene....
Saturday ‘explosion’ was ‘accidental shooting,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a police report, John Karika was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after the Lubbock Police Department responded to a possible shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street on Saturday. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday, one person had moderate injuries after “something mechanical exploded in their face.” […]
24 People Arrested in Lubbock on August 30th
Crime doesn't pay, or does it? It really doesn't unless you're the one receiving the bonds that all these people use to bail out of jail. Then you're surely in heaven...or a bank vault. From the looks of the Lubbock jail roster for August 30th, it seems that none of...
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head After Firearm Accidentally Goes Off
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 after a firearm accidentally went off inside a house where he was working. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for a possible shots fired call. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
1 Person Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Departmnet, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at 1114th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 4:54 p.m.
fox34.com
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
No one charged yet in deadly Slide Road shooting, however search warrant provides new details
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant and a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday provided a little bit of new information in the deadly shooting of Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, in the 2800 block of Slide Road. The day after the shooting, which happened August 22, Lubbock Police said, “Through the initial course of […]
KCBD
UPDATED: 1 person seriously injured after being hit by car
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD responded to an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 2:46 p.m. near 47th and Avenue Q. Police confirm that the pedestrian was on a bicycle when they were hit. The victim was transported to UMC with serious injuries. LPD’s Major...
A Helpful Hint for Lubbock Drivers Caught in the Rain
No, really. Just slow down and stop thinking your entire life is a race. I promise that you're more likely to make it to your destination if you chill out and quit putting yourself and the rest of the drivers near you in danger. This is a tip that applies...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD conducting follow-up mapping investigation on Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of...
