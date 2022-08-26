Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cumberland County Injures State Trooper: Reports

Virginia State Police Trooper G.D. Martin was injured after a Cumberland County crash involving multiple vehicles, according to ABC 8News.

On August 24, at around 4:30 p.m., Martin attempted to make a right turn into a nearby gravel lot on Route 60, the website said.

The Dodge pickup truck behind Martin slowed down, but the Nissan Frontier behind the pickup truck did not slow in time, reports said.

In attempting to avoid a collision, the Nissan veered onto the right shoulder and subsequently, crashed into Martin's car, the website said.

Martin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, ABC 8News said.

The driver of the Nissan was also wearing a seatbelt and was unharmed, as well, reports said.

