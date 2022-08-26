Read full article on original website
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
SEPTEMBER IS “NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH”
A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off southbound traffic along 84th Street at Windmill Drive, just south of Adams Street. The roadway had water from heavy rainfall moving across it at the time. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE – (August 31, 2022) – Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver today...
ACLU of Nebraska Demands School Officials Reinstate Axed Journalism Program
(KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska has issued a demand letter to the Superintendent of Grand Island’s Northwest School District and members of the School Board, responding to concerns about the district’s elimination of the journalism program at Northwest Public Schools — an apparent backlash to school newspaper editorials written by and about LGBTQ people. The ACLU of Nebraska says the action violated students’ constitutional rights and disregarded other protections in federal law.
Financial Aid Seminars Offered For Parents And Students
(Lincoln, Neb.) EducationQuest Foundation announced the dates and times of a series of virtual events in September and October focused on college planning and financial aid. All events are free. Senior Vice President for College Access Programs Daphne Hall said, “Millions of dollars in federal student aid is left on...
New Hiway-2 Traffic Pattern at Lincoln South Beltway East Interchange
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Weather permitting, beginning September 9, traffic at the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway will be moved into a new configuration using existing N-2 and a portion of the new east interchange between Yankee Hill Road and 134th Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees
LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.
Motorcyclist Killed Monday Evening In North Lincoln Crash
LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 29)–The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man. On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 6:35 PM, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection with N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old female from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
Troopers Find 101 LBs of Meth, 9 LBs of Fentanyl in I-80 Traffic Stop
AUGUST 31, 2022 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper spotted a Nissan...
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department...
Lincoln Man In Jail, Another Sought In Assault/Robbery Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–A 40-year-old Lincoln man is in custody, while another man is wanted after both allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman of $10,000 she was using to purchase a new vehicle early Saturday afternoon near Roca. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Tuesday said that the 33-year-old...
Lincoln City Libraries Eliminates Overdue Fees
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) has announced effective September 1st, it will stop charging overdue fees on all library materials. Library patrons will still be charged the repair or replacement costs for lost and damaged items. LCL will also forgive overdue fine debts, but not lost/damaged...
Lincoln Firefighters Quickly Put Out Apartment Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–Lincoln Firefighters managed to get a fire knocked down and put out in about 10 minutes late Wednesday morning at an apartment building near 14th and “F” Street. LFR Battalion Chief Mark Majors told KFOR News first arriving crews did see smoke and soon...
Covid Case Numbers Rise In Past Week
Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) We’re not done with Covid-19 yet. There were 523 new cases in Lancaster County last week, up from 440 the week before. The average number of people in hospitals being treated for covid at one time went down from 44 to 40, but waste water testing showed a slight increase in covid particles. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said the Risk Dial will remain in the elevated yellow range for the coming week, indicating a moderate risk of spread.
Someone Posing as a Deputy Scams Lincoln Man For Missing Jury Duty
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday night were called by someone, who was the victim of a fraud, after a private number up on his phone and talked to someone claiming to be a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to...
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off westbound traffic on Cornhusker Highway, after a deadly crash Monday evening, Aug. 29, 2022 at 35th and Cornhusker. This is looking west toward the scene. (Elijah Herbel/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) Lincoln Police today identified the motorcycle rider who died in a...
Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall. Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.
Man Jailed For Robbery/Assault Suspected of Having Stolen Items
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–As Lancaster County deputies served a warrant at a garage in southwest Lincoln that’s connected to a 40-year-old man arrested Saturday for a robbery and assault case near Roca, they found some items that may have been taken in other unrelated cases. On Wednesday, Sheriff...
Arrest Made In Wednesday Homicide, Investigation Underway With Suspicious Death
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide reported Wednesday morning near 3rd and “P” Street. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins on Thursday said 55-year-old William Wright was arrested just after 7pm Wednesday near 1st and “Q” Street in the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. Chief Ewins credits the hard work done around the clock by officers.
