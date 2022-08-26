Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) We’re not done with Covid-19 yet. There were 523 new cases in Lancaster County last week, up from 440 the week before. The average number of people in hospitals being treated for covid at one time went down from 44 to 40, but waste water testing showed a slight increase in covid particles. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said the Risk Dial will remain in the elevated yellow range for the coming week, indicating a moderate risk of spread.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO