WKBN handing out ‘Identi-Kits’ at fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN is handing out “Kids Identi-Kits” at the Canfield Fair on Thursday. A part of the Caring for Our Community campaign, the kits will be available at the Window World tent until 4 p.m. Thursday. The kits are a tool used by investigators...
Ribbon cut on 176th Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s day two of the 176th Canfield Fair, but the annual ribbon cutting happened Thursday at the fairgrounds. This is the day that high school bands from around the valley play their halftime shows. High school bands are performing beginning at 11 a.m. A...
Money will help pay for paving, demolition and safety in Mahoning County communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are doling out more of their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan. In honor of the start of this year’s Canfield Fair, commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the Ohio State Extension offices, just across the road from the main gate to the fairgrounds.
‘Sweet memories,’ charity focus of fair tent
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -A tent at the Canfield Fair is sure to take you down Memory Lane. Vivid colors. Blues, reds, grays–t-shirts stacked from the ground to 8 feet high, and they all have familiar designs: Pez, Double Bubble, Good Humor, which was started in Youngstown, and more. Linda...
New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
Chase leads to arrest of suspect wanted by Campbell PD
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felony warrant by Campbell police led officers on a chase from Campbell to the South Side, police say. Campbell police Lt. Kevin Sferra said an officer tried to pull a car over at about 12:25 p.m. at McCartney Road and Courtland Avenue for a traffic violation, and the officer learned through a records’ check that the man was wanted on a warrant.
Power restored after crash causes outage for thousands
MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in the area caused power outages affecting about 8,500 customers in Girard, McDonald, Austintown and Youngstown. FirstEnergy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis confirmed that customers’ power was restored by 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Due to the outage, McDonald Local Schools dismissed students early. K-6 students...
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman who is one of Ohio’s most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October. Marie Poling’s parole eligibility begins anew in December 2022. A hearing to determine her status is scheduled for October. Poling is serving a life...
Women’s pantry offers much-needed free items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is opened a Women’s Pantry to help the community. The department had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its office in Youngstown on 9 W. Front St. The pantry offers feminine hygiene products and other supplies such as baby clothes, diapers...
Narcan kits available in Warren for awareness day
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two Trumbull County agencies have come together to provide free Narcan kits. The anti-overdose reversal drug will be given out in a nasal formulation to anyone that wants one. Drive-thru pick-up locations will be set up...
Sebring man receives prison time for hunting accident
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man received his sentence Tuesday for a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township last year. Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Durkin sentenced Kasen Smith to a total of two years in prison. Smith pleaded guilty in May to discharge of a...
17 years later, officials still seek answers in local death investigation
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Columbiana can use your help in solving a death from 17 years ago. On August 30, 2005, Michael Williams was tragically beaten in his car 30 feet from his home. The prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices are asking anyone with information to contact them...
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and one person is injured after a fatal crash on the Madison Avenue Expressway in the westbound lanes. According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle. One of those people has died. The other person has serious but not life-threatening injuries.
‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance
CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
Food vendors open at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is here, and if you’re going, bring your appetite. There are plenty of local vendors showcasing their tasty treats. Antone’s has a booth next to its regular one, which is selling Chicago Beef sandwiches. It has four versions that use...
Agency plans to address dangerous roads in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People advocated for safer roads and sidewalks Thursday at the Eastgate Regional Council meeting. It’s part of the council’s plan to apply for the Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant. The funds will help fund projects to reduce crashes in problem...
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can’t miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year. “The community response was phenomenal, just unbelievable. I was even shocked myself,” said Leo Connelly, Jr.,...
Haunts take over Dillard’s space at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Dillard’s space turned COVID -19 vaccination center now has a new temporary tenant at the Southern Park Mall. Spirit of Halloween is now open in that space. The store offers costumes, decorations, large-scale animated props and more. The store is open from...
Local man charged with rape, kidnapping
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man remains in jail accused of a violent sexual assault from over the summer. Hunter Hauck was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Hauck...
Coroner identifies victim in Youngstown gas station shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Logan Avenue. The victim in the shooting was 36-year-old Cameron Dyer, who was pronounced dead at the Youngstown Police Department after his body was brought to the station by the suspect in the shooting.
