Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California
Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Gives Hopeful Update After ‘Horrific’ Dog Attack [Picture]
Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to give fans a hopeful update on his dog, Betty White, after a "horrific" dog attack that left her badly injured. Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on the epic modern Western, posted on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 17), updating fans on his dog's status several weeks after she got injured in an attack from another dog.
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
Disheveled Wendy Williams Caught Buying Vodka After Ex-Staff Claimed To Find Liquor Bottles In Her Ceiling
Wendy Williams was spotted buying vodka during a rare late-night outing in New York City, Radar has learned. The surprising sighting took place on Tuesday night when the 58-year-old former talk show host left her Manhattan penthouse before taking a cab to a local smoke shop and liquor store.Wendy was believed to have bought a pack of cigarettes at the smoke shop. She then took the cab to a nearby liquor store, where she bought a bottle of Kettle One vodka.During the booze-buying outing, a nearby photographer asked the former Wendy Williams Show host when her syndicated program was...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Body-in-a-barrel Lake Mead mystery swirls as missing mob man’s sister comes forward
The bodies keep surfacing – and the mysteries keep deepening: A fourth set of remains has been found at the shrinking Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as waters recede amidst a two-decade megadrought.The first discovered remains -- a body in a barrel with all the signs of a mob hit, happened upon by boaters in May -- continues to mystify investigators after a woman came forward saying she believes the body belongs to her brother.Bobbi Eugene Shaw has been missing since 1977 and was involved with the mafia, his sister told KVVU.“When they found the...
1 ‘Yellowstone’ Newcomer Feels Like a ‘Fish Out of Water’ Even Though Taylor Sheridan Created Her Season 5 Character Just For Her
Lainey Wilson’s music has already been featured on the ‘Yellowstone’ soundtrack, now she will be a part of season 5.
Calif. Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road: 'What Were They Doing Out There?' Asks Cousin
A beloved local musician and his wife died after their car seemingly broke down on a desert road in California, leaving family members with questions, according to multiple reports. The bodies of an adult male and female were discovered east of California City near Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street on...
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
Shaquille O’Neal Suddenly Took His $3 Million Las Vegas Estate Off the Market & We Understand Why
A bunch of stars have been snagging mansions straight from our Pinterest boards, and just as many are selling their picturesque estates. But one celebrity just abruptly changed his mind and decided to keep his dreamy mansion, and it was none other than basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal purchased...
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing in Arizona
Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died more than a week after he was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was 32. The musician's friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music on Monday. Bell — who went missing on Aug. 20 — was found near where he disappeared,...
Guess Who This Golden Girl Turned Into!
Before this golden gal with blunt bangs turned into one of Hollywood's newest and hottest upcoming stars, she was just swinging her bat, dressin' up for her t-ball banquet and growing up in Spokane, Wash. This cute kid now stars in a popular TV show that first hit the big...
Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama
Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed to be among the roughly 2,000 customers recently issued “notices of exceedance” for water usage in June by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves the wealthy western Los Angeles County cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, according to public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times. Per...
‘Yellowstone’: Is Kayce Dutton Changing His Look for Season 5?
Yellowstone fans are clamoring for the debut of Season 5, which premieres on Sunday, November 13. However, many fans are wondering about the changes that lie ahead in the new season. Some fans are interested in the showdown brewing between Caroline Warner and Beth Dutton. Others want to see how...
A judge's affair with Tom Girardi, a beachfront condo and a $300,000 wire from his firm
In midst of affair with Tom Girardi, appellate justice Tricia Bigelow received $300,000 from a client trust account at his law firm
Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California
OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
