ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vxh9V_0hWvCeZF00

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.

Knorr soup recall

MSI Express’s Knorr soup recall concerns a single product that contains milk without declaring it on the label. The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published the recall announcement at this link.

The following identifiers will help you determine if your Knorr soup supply is part of the recall:

  • 1.29-lb. (583 g) plastic pouch packages containing “KNORR PROFESSIONAL SOUP du jour RED THAI STYLE CURRY CHICKEN WITH RICE SOUP MIX” with “best by” dates of January 19, 2024, for products distributed in the United States, and April 26, 2023, for products distributed in Canada.
  • Establishment number “P- 44055” inside the USDA mark of inspection

The company distributed the products primarily to professional food service distributors between March and July 2022. But it also sold the soups directly to consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uEel_0hWvCeZF00
Knorr soup recall: Photo of the product’s retail package. Image source: FSIS

MSI Express discovered the problem when the establishment notified FSIS of an allergen testing validation on finished soup. The test showed the soup testing positive for dairy, an allergen that does not appear on the product label.

The Knorr soup recall report notes there have been no known cases of adverse reactions connected to the product. But people who still have these soups in their pantries might risk getting sick if they’re allergic or sensitive to milk.

Milk allergies and sensitivities

Milk allergies will lead to symptoms that are common for most food allergies, as follows:

  • Tingling or itching in the mouth
  • Hives, itching, or eczema
  • Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body
  • Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing
  • Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting
  • Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Moreover, some people allergic to milk risk developing a life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis that requires immediate attention.

“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for ingredients to change and the labeling not to change,” Dr. Morris Nejat, MD, Medical Director of New York Allergy & Sinus Centers, told BGR in a statement.

“For someone who has a severe food allergy, they may be nervous when eating. This can kill their trust. I’ve had patients who had a bad reaction, and they find out it was from a mislabeled product. They are afraid to eat anything. They become so untrusting.”

Dr. Nejat continued, “If you have a history of strong food allergies, you want to make sure you have an EpiPen or some form of epinephrine with you at all times.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A88bY_0hWvCeZF00
Knorr soup recall: Photo showing the label on the back of the retail package. Image source: FSIS

In response to a previous milk-related recall, Dr. Nejat said milk and eggs are common allergens, especially in small children.

Separately, people who are lactose intolerant might experience a different set of symptoms, mainly digestive issues.

What you should do

People who do not suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities can still eat the Knorr soup product in this recall. However, the product is a risk to other people in one’s household or visitors who might be allergic to milk.

To be safe, the FSIS advises people to stop eating the products. Instead, throw the soups away or return them to the place of purchase.

Furthermore, people who think they might have experienced any health issues after eating the Knorr soups should contact a doctor.

Finally, remember to check out the Knorr soup recall announcement at this link. You’ll find contact information for MSI Express and additional images. Unilever has a website for the recall over here.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergies#Soups#Food Pantries#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Unilever#Msi Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
BGR.com

Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria

King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.
FOOD SAFETY
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors

Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

BGR.com

337K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy