Kalamazoo County, MI

go955.com

Child support establishment function changes Calhoun County offices

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Government has announced that the Friend of the Court will process all child support and paternity cases instead of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office starting on October 1. All the employees who currently work to establish child support and paternity in the...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
go955.com

MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
go955.com

Three dead after murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Portage say a man shot and killed a woman and child Tuesday night, and then shot himself. Three other children reportedly escaped the home when they heard the gunshots. The Portage Department of Public Safety says it appeared to be a domestic...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

JungleBird announces September 10 opening in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — JungleBird, a long-awaited new restaurant and bar that will bring cocktails and cuisine with Caribbean flair to The Exchange in downtown Kalamazoo will open September 10 at 4 p.m.. Reservations can be made online now at junglebirdkzoo.com. The restaurant, located at 155 West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI

