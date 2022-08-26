Read full article on original website
Child support establishment function changes Calhoun County offices
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Government has announced that the Friend of the Court will process all child support and paternity cases instead of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office starting on October 1. All the employees who currently work to establish child support and paternity in the...
City of Portage seeking public input: Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is updating it’s Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan and they are seeking input from the public. And that’s why the city is holding a community Open House on Thursday, September 8, to get input from the public.
Dowagiac Union Schools bus struck and rolls on its side after running a stop sign in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities say a school bus driver apparently went through a stop sign and the bus was hit by another vehicle in Cass County’s Wayne Township early this morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:43 a.m. deputies were called...
GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting outside party store in Kalamazoo Monday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A shooting outside a party store in Kalamazoo Monday night has left one person dead. Authorities have identified the victim at 31-year-old David Postawa of Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person was shot in the face outside the Mills Street...
Parents and child dead in murder-suicide in Portage
A Portage man shot his wife and one of their children Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself, police say.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
Algoma Twp. bank robbery suspect arraigned
A man accused of robbing in bank near Rockford has been arraigned.
Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run crash; 1 arrested, police say
A Western Michigan University student from Chicago's west suburbs was killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.
Three dead after murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Portage say a man shot and killed a woman and child Tuesday night, and then shot himself. Three other children reportedly escaped the home when they heard the gunshots. The Portage Department of Public Safety says it appeared to be a domestic...
Man accused of killing two women booked in Kent Co. jail
A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside Kalamazoo market
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones are remembering 31-year-old David Shayne Postawa, who was shot and killed outside Mills Street Market in Kalamazoo Monday night. Postawa was a friend, a brother and a local rapper. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified. It's not known why Postawa was...
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
JungleBird announces September 10 opening in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — JungleBird, a long-awaited new restaurant and bar that will bring cocktails and cuisine with Caribbean flair to The Exchange in downtown Kalamazoo will open September 10 at 4 p.m.. Reservations can be made online now at junglebirdkzoo.com. The restaurant, located at 155 West Michigan...
