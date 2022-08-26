ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League
AFC Ajax
Manchester United F.C.
Sports
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars

Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after Aston Villa fan footage emerges, this is deadline day gold

Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after an Aston Villa fan posted a video of a chauffeur car outside what the fan claims to be the player's house. Arsenal have been plotting a late move for the Villa midfielder throughout transfer deadline day after Mikel Arteta's side suffered injuries to midfield duo Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.
Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivation in football has gone viral, he's so mature for his age

A video of Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivations in football has gone viral, with the England star commended for his mature response. Bellingham only recently turned 19 and has already achieved so much in the game. He was Birmingham City's youngest ever player aged 16 and had his shirt number retired by the club when his career had only got going.
