Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Erik ten Hag sets Cristiano Ronaldo a new challenge as Manchester Untied striker looks set to stay at Old Trafford
Almost all has now been revealed regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, and with it looking increasingly likely he will stay, Erik ten Hag has a plan for the player. Earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic released a reveal-all piece on the one year anniversary of Ronaldo’s long-awaited return to Old...
Chelsea set to test PSG's resolve with 'sensational' late Neymar offer
With Thomas Tuchel desperate to add to his ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday (1 September), Chelsea could be about to test the waters with a huge bid for Neymar. According to The Daily Mail, the Brazilian's current club PSG have approached Chelsea over the possibility of...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant
A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
VAR controversy as Newcastle fans think Alexander Isak was onside for disallowed goal against Liverpool
Newcastle United supporters believe club-record signing Alexander Isak was wrongly denied a second goal against Liverpool in their dramatic 2-1 defeat at Anfield. Isak put the Magpies ahead on Merseyside with a well-taken finish on his debut for the club, after joining in a £63m move from Real Sociedad last week.
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
The incredible moment Everton fan forgets he has a son while trying to hug Anthony Gordon
An Everton fan appeared to momentarily forget he had a son as he rushed to hug Anthony Gordon on Tuesday night. Despite intense speculation surrounding his future, Gordon scored for the second game running as Everton drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road. Gordon slipped in the opener before before...
Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after Aston Villa fan footage emerges, this is deadline day gold
Arsenal fans are tracking Douglas Luiz's every move after an Aston Villa fan posted a video of a chauffeur car outside what the fan claims to be the player’s house. Arsenal have been plotting a late move for the Villa midfielder throughout transfer deadline day after Mikel Arteta’s side suffered injuries to midfield duo Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Erik ten Hag's strongest Manchester United line-up with signings of Casemiro and Antony
Manchester United's starting XI has bolstered since the signings of Casemiro and Antony from Real Madrid and Ajax. Erik ten Hag's team certainly need some more work done and positions to fill, but their summer signings have definitely improved the side going forward. Other new signings such as Tyrell Malacia...
Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivation in football has gone viral, he's so mature for his age
A video of Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivations in football has gone viral, with the England star commended for his mature response. Bellingham only recently turned 19 and has already achieved so much in the game. He was Birmingham City's youngest ever player aged 16 and had his shirt number retired by the club when his career had only got going.
Antony tells brilliant story of his reaction to Manchester United's Premier League victory over Liverpool
Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Antony, and his comments in his signing interview will endear him to United fans already,. Before his signing, Antony was pictured watching Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over arch rivals Liverpool with his agent on Instagram. Now, in his signing interview, the...
Manchester United predicted line-up to face Leicester City (Premier League)
Manchester United travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday and we could see some changes to Erik ten Hag's line-up. It was an important three points last time out against Southampton as Bruno Fernandes' goal proved the difference, but United now enter a frantic schedule in September.
“Edu Out” trends as Arsenal fans fume after missing out on deadline day deal for Douglas Luiz
Arsenal fans have vented their frustration online after the club missed out on a deadline day deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Mikel Arteta was hopeful of bringing in a late addition in his midfield department after duo Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny suffered injuries in recent weeks.
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
