gsutigers.com
SWEET VICTORY! Lady Tigers roll past Salukis
CARBONDALE, Ill. | The Grambling State University volleyball team dropped the opening set on against Southern Illinois, but responded with a thunderous boom by taking the following three sets to give head coach Paige Phillips her first collegiate victory with a 3-1 win to close out play on Saturday afternoon in the Saluki Bash at the Banterra Center.
Basketball player Justice Coleman of Grambling State Women’s Basketball begins oversees career in Ireland
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State Women’s Basketball player Justice Coleman will begin her professional basketball journey overseas by playing for the Liffey Celtics in Ireland The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native graduated from Grambling State this past spring 2022. She left GSU as the fifth leading scorer in school history, the GSU women’s basketball […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats bask in Bayou Jamb blowout over West Monroe
Trying telling that to the Bearcat faithful that flocked to Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday to watch Ruston High School dismantle West Monroe in all phases of the game en route to 27-6 win to close out the weekend’s Bayou Jamb. After it all ended, RHS coach...
KTAL
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska 31-28 in opener in Dublin
DUBLIN (AP) — Scott Frost isn’t calling plays on offense this season. However, the embattled Nebraska coach still made the biggest decision in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland. He ordered an onside kick and it didn’t work. Now, he’s facing even more pressure with Nebraska’s...
KNOE TV8
Delhi Community Jamboree held at Richwood
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to football field conditions, the Delhi community jamboree was hosted at Richwood High School. The Rams took control early in the game and never gave up the lead. Richwood beat Delhi by a final of 28-6. The Rams open the regular season next Friday at Ferriday, while the Bears travel to take on Carroll.
Webster and Claiborne Parish Football Show Out at Pineland Jamboree
The annual Pineland Jamboree kicked off the season at the new turf field at Lakeside High School on Friday evening. Originally, the set of shortened games was scheduled to be played at North Webster but Mother Nature’s torrential rain for the past week left the playing conditions unfavorable and had to be felt. The Lakeside campus was more than adequate to handle the crowds from the five schools: Haynesville, Homer, Lakeside, Minden, and North Webster. Defending Class A State Champion Homer was the only team to win both their matchups. Haynesville, Minden, and North Webster split their two 15-minute quarters. Lakeside let a couple slip away.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Head Custodian Coach: Changing Narrative for Natchitoches Junior High School
Like many public school systems around the nation, they must make do with the meager budget they have to operate a school. This leaves very little to nothing left for sports. Natchitoches Junior High School is no different. They make excellent use of every single resource they can get their hands on.
First Louisiana Graduate of Call Me Mister
ARCADIA, La (KTVE/KARD) — Call me mister is a program that encourages African American males to become educators. The program had its first graduate, Mr. Nicholas Cobb and now he is teaching in the classroom and continuing to mold the minds of young men in the program. Mr. Nicholas Cobb said “being the first is […]
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
KNOE TV8
Elementary school principal is hamming it up
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At Cypress Springs Elementary in Ruston, students filed into the gym for a surprise assembly. They had no idea that their principal Mary Wilkes Kilgore would be fulfilling a promise she made last year, and neither did Superintendent Ricky Durrett. “I knew they were doing it...
KNOE TV8
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28. Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.
Monroe Police arrest 2 Carroll Junior High and Carroll High School students for bringing guns to campus
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, at approximately 8:30 AM, on August 29, 2022, a school resource officer for Carroll High School received information that a student was on campus with a handgun. Shortly after the information was received, the school resource officer located the […]
Ruston man allegedly shoots girlfriend and leaves her at the emergency room; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to the Nothern Louisiana Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim. As officers arrived at the medical center, they found Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. According […]
MISSING TEEN: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old runaway
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and carrying a bag of clothing at the time. Thomas is described as a Black female, standing five foot and seven inches, and […]
KNOE TV8
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
14-year-old arrested after high-speed chase with West Monroe Police; 2 other suspects on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 28, 2022, West Monroe Police patrolled South 2nd Street and Linderman Avenue after receiving a couple of calls stating that a gray four-door car in the area was there to “retaliate” against an unknown incident in Monroe, La. As officers patrolled the area, the West Monroe Police […]
KATV
Best places to eat in El Dorado
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Alexis Alexander, a local El Dorado foodie, talks about the best places to eat and drink in El Dorado. For more information on places to dine, click here.
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments. If you have any information, […]
West Monroe man and 17-year-old juvenile arrested for recent home burglary, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, […]
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police. Red River Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 28, 2022, that on August 27, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. Deputies from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in the incident.
