Junior ice hockey player Eli Palfreyman dies at 20 after collapsing during game
The junior hockey community is mourning the death of Ayr Centennials star Eli Palfreyman. Palfreyman, who was 20, died after collapsing during a preseason tournament game on Tuesday in Ontario, according to a report from TMZ Sports. During the first intermission of an Ayr Farmers Mutual Global Invitational tournament game,...
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Surprisingly makes final roster
Miller made the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster over Tyler Johnson, the team's official site reports. Johnson had the far better preseason showing than Miller, but ultimately, the fourth-year pro from Bowling Green survived final cuts while the former has already been claimed by the Texans off waivers. Miller currently slots in as the No. 6 receiver and a reserve option at returner, but it's certainly conceivable he could play at least a minor role in the offense over the course of the season given his speed and past body of work with Tom Brady.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Retreats to bench
Story isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Story has been productive at the plate since returning from the injured list last weekend, having gone 7-for-15 with a double, two runs, two stolen bases, a walk and four strikeouts over four games. However, he'll get a day off Thursday while Christian Arroyo starts at the keystone and bats sixth.
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
Steelers trade for Jesse Davis: Pittsburgh adds OL help by acquiring former Dolphins starter from Vikings
The Steelers' 2022 quarterback competition has partly been overshadowed by the team's porous offensive line, even after offseason investments at the position. On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL's deadline for final roster cuts, Pittsburgh attempted to bolster the trenches, acquiring former Dolphins starter Jesse Davis in a trade with the Vikings, as both teams announced.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Resting Thursday
Raleigh is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He'll get a breather for the day game after a night game, allowing Curt Casali to get a turn behind the dish. Raleigh caught each of the Mariners' past three contests while going 1-for-8 with a home run and two walks.
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Called up ahead of start
The Royals selected Mengden's contract from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the White Sox in Chicago. Kansas City had a spot on the 40-man roster already open, so no corresponding transaction was needed to add Mengden, who is one of the Royals' two September call-ups. The 29-year-old southpaw has previously made 48 big-league starts, though his last one came in 2020 with Oakland. While pitching primarily for Omaha this season, Mengden has produced a 4.55 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 76:50 K:BB across 91 frames. He could hold down a spot in the rotation until the Royals return Zack Greinke (forearm) from the 15-day injured list.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Looks good at practice
Toney (leg) is practicing Wednesday and appears to be healthy, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Toney missed time this offseason after a minor knee surgery, and while he made it back on the field in late July for the early part of training camp, he then missed most of August with a leg injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he's hopeful Toney will be ready for the season opener against Tennessee on Sept. 11.
