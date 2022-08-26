Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Punching game leads to real knock out
GRAHAM COUNTY — The choice of drink was apparently enough to start a fight and send a man to hospital. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local bar south of Safford following a report of a man knocked unconscious. Witnesses said the victim and another man wagered...
gilaherald.com
Soccer dad jailed after assaulting referee
GRAHAM COUNTY – Opening day for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) was marred by ugliness Saturday, Aug. 20, when a parent reportedly ran onto the field and assaulted a referee. Michael William Goodwin, 47, of Safford, was arrested and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on...
Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding
The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
Former Grant County District Attorney facing DWI charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorneys for the former Grant County District Attorney charged with DWI tried to get her charges dismissed Monday. Francesca Estevas was arrested in June 2021 after reports came in of a reckless driver outside of Silver City. Monday, the defense argued since the case was not filed in district court until nearly […]
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 23 – 29
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 23 – 29, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
gilaherald.com
Manner of death listed as ‘undetermined’ in the autopsy of a man who died in Safford Police custody
SAFFORD – An autopsy report from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has listed the manner of death of a man who died in Safford Police custody as “undetermined.”. Nathaniel James Gomez, 33, formerly of Morenci, died in the early morning hours of July 7 after...
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
