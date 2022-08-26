Read full article on original website
Ribbon cut on 176th Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s day two of the 176th Canfield Fair, but the annual ribbon cutting happened Thursday at the fairgrounds. This is the day that high school bands from around the valley play their halftime shows. High school bands are performing beginning at 11 a.m. A...
WKBN handing out ‘Identi-Kits’ at fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN is handing out “Kids Identi-Kits” at the Canfield Fair on Thursday. A part of the Caring for Our Community campaign, the kits will be available at the Window World tent until 4 p.m. Thursday. The kits are a tool used by investigators...
Women’s pantry offers much-needed free items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is opened a Women’s Pantry to help the community. The department had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its office in Youngstown on 9 W. Front St. The pantry offers feminine hygiene products and other supplies such as baby clothes, diapers...
New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
Details of Niles teachers’ improved 3-year contract
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — School continued in Niles on Thursday without any interruption. An agreement on a new teachers’ contract was reached just before it expired at midnight. Teachers approved it, and the Board of Education also passed it Thursday morning. The vote was 4-0 with one member...
‘Sweet memories,’ charity focus of fair tent
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -A tent at the Canfield Fair is sure to take you down Memory Lane. Vivid colors. Blues, reds, grays–t-shirts stacked from the ground to 8 feet high, and they all have familiar designs: Pez, Double Bubble, Good Humor, which was started in Youngstown, and more. Linda...
Negotiations over; will Niles teachers strike?
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles School Board and teachers union reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday evening, and there will be no strike. Teachers could be heard saying, “See you in class tomorrow,” to the students that gathered to support them as they exited Ciminero’s Banquet Centre where they gathered to vote.
Food vendors open at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is here, and if you’re going, bring your appetite. There are plenty of local vendors showcasing their tasty treats. Antone’s has a booth next to its regular one, which is selling Chicago Beef sandwiches. It has four versions that use...
Local man works as mission engineer in coming NASA launch
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley native is helping make history through his involvement with the Artemis I Mission. Nick Mastramico has been a structural engineer for NASA for about 10 years. He has worked on nearly every part of the Artemis I rocket. The Boardman High School graduate...
Money will help pay for paving, demolition and safety in Mahoning County communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are doling out more of their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan. In honor of the start of this year’s Canfield Fair, commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the Ohio State Extension offices, just across the road from the main gate to the fairgrounds.
Lack of negotiations frustrates Niles teachers union
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Drive down most any street in Niles and you’ll see a sign supporting Niles teachers. One last negotiating session is on Wednesday. If there’s no contract, they’re threatening to strike Thursday. Monday, the union spokesperson outlined the frustrations they’re having while no one with the school board would comment.
Youngstown school board hires new treasurer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown City School Board hired a new treasurer. The vote to hire Bryan Schiraldi from Lowellville was 7-0. He signed a three-year contract and will start on Sept. 8.
Local foundation spreading ovarian cancer awareness in the Valley
(WKBN) — September marks the beginning of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. For ten years in a row, the Mary Rose Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation in Canfield has been coloring the city with teal ribbons to represent ovarian cancer. “Turn the Towns Teal” is a national campaign to raise awareness...
‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance
CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
Narcan kits available in Warren for awareness day
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two Trumbull County agencies have come together to provide free Narcan kits. The anti-overdose reversal drug will be given out in a nasal formulation to anyone that wants one. Drive-thru pick-up locations will be set up...
Livestock and giant pumpkins part of fair prep
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of animals are being brought to the Canfield Fairgrounds this week as everyone gets ready for opening day. The 4-H event center at the fairgrounds is bustling with activity as hogs, cattle and other animals are being brought in. For many of the young...
Haunts take over Dillard’s space at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Dillard’s space turned COVID -19 vaccination center now has a new temporary tenant at the Southern Park Mall. Spirit of Halloween is now open in that space. The store offers costumes, decorations, large-scale animated props and more. The store is open from...
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
Local chain store will be closed on Thanksgiving
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Boscov’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 24, 2022, according to a press release from the company. This includes the local location that is in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles. “Closing on Thanksgiving Day gives...
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can’t miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year. “The community response was phenomenal, just unbelievable. I was even shocked myself,” said Leo Connelly, Jr.,...
