abcnews4.com
Charleston's 11th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 5k race to honor the lives lost on 9/11, the wars since then, and our first responders. The Travis Manion Foundation is hosting its 11th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K in Charleston, SC. The 9/11 Heroes Run will be located on Daniel Island in...
abcnews4.com
Braggin' Rights Bash returns to Charleston in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In September, the annual Braggin' Rights Bash will return to the Lowcountry. Chefs and mixologists from each of the Halls family restaurants will battle it out to claim the title of who is the best. This year all proceeds will go to the Bill Hall...
abcnews4.com
Charleston restaurant week returns in early September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, September 8, the next installment of Charleston restaurant week begins. The event gives people the opportunity to explore world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, with restaurants offering specially selected menus. Over 50 restaurants from across the region have already signed up for the...
abcnews4.com
Graduation schedule revealed for Charleston County School District
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The dates, times and locations for Charleston County School District's high schools graduation ceremonies have been announced. See the schedule below or on the CCSD website. Early College High School* - Thursday, June 1, 2023 8:30 a.m. North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Lucy Beckham...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening that left one person injured. At roughly 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Barony Park Circle after hearing reports that someone had been shot in the area, according to an incident report. Officers...
abcnews4.com
Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
abcnews4.com
GasBuddy: Nearly $1/gal price drop since July 4th going into Labor Day
According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined every week this summer since July 4th. GasBuddy previously predicted gas prices were expected to fall this past June. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, says several states, including South Carolina, may see average gas prices fall under $3 a gallon, which is excellent news for South Carolina residents.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police Dept. prepares to launch real-time map for overdoses
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In January, CPD received a $900,000 grant to help with its response to the opioid epidemic. Soon, the police department will begin using the funds to help track overdoses in the city. "If we can map out where overdoses have been occurring then we can...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach getting ready for busy Labor Day Weekend
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The sound of vehicles weren't too loud on this Tuesday before Labor Day. Rainy weather and the fact it’s still a few days until summer’s unofficial goodbye bash is keeping the crowds smaller- for now. “It’s been kind of crazy this year,...
abcnews4.com
$3 tickets celebrating Regal cinema day
Are you a movie fanatic? See any movie you'd like for just $3 at any Regal theatre. On Saturday, September 3, Regal and the Cinema Foundation are celebrating their National Cinema Day. The Charleston area has two Regal theatres available to you. -Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant. -Regal Azalea...
abcnews4.com
Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
abcnews4.com
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
abcnews4.com
'Light The Way For Hope' event Wednesday to teach Narcan use & remember overdose victims
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — An event happening Wednesday evening will teach people how to save a life and remember those who have been lost. "Light the Way for Hope" is co-hosted by Charleston Center, Mount Pleasant Police, and Wake Up Carolina. The event will start at 7:30 p.m....
abcnews4.com
Man tries to drown K9 after police chase in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on the run from police in North Charleston tried to drown an officer's K-9 after a chase on August 26, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Stacy Aiken, 53, is charged with failing to stop for police lights, resisting arrest, and...
abcnews4.com
Nearshore placement project at Folly Beach proves to be successful, another in the works
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Army Corps of Engineers is working to replenish Folly Beach by using what is called a "nearshore placement" project. "You would literally walk off the steps and the water would be underneath the steps. There's no beach at high tide at all, like down by the washout," says Folly Beach visitor Amy Heaton.
abcnews4.com
Missing 3-year-old found dead in pond after chasing ducks: Police
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A missing 3-year-old-boy was recovered in a pond and pronounced dead after police said he was chasing ducks near his home. Officials reported that 3-year-old Mason Henley was missing Wednesday evening. According to the Port Royal Police Department, officers responded to those reports at...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
abcnews4.com
Hanahan resident says backyard is 'like a river' after heavy rain
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Tamara Hazel has lived in her home in Hanahan for 25 years. She said three years ago the ditch behind her house began flooding into her yard. On Monday, she had about two feet of water in her backyard. "It's like a flowing river," said...
abcnews4.com
Tri-County DNA testing facility sparks excitement from local authorities
Charleston, S.C. — Some big changes are coming to local law enforcement agencies. The Tri-county Biological Science Center, an initiative sparked by Charleston County and backed by Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, is set to break ground in 2024. “We have to have something,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano....
