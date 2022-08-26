ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

5 for Good: Falmouth mother honors late son with kindness challenge

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Falmouth-basedTeam Chase Foundation is on a mission to spread kindness. Founder, Brooke DeBarros recently completed a road trip from Cape Cod to Atlanta, Georgia surprising strangers with small gestures of caring along the way. Each time, handing out a token basketball. "It's called the Chase...
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yarmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.

BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
BREWSTER, MA
WCVB

About 50 rescued goats, kids still looking for homes at MSPCA

More than half of the 120 goats rescued from a law enforcement case in Dighton, Massachusetts, have been adopted, the MSPCA said. The MSPCA at Nevins Farm said their owner failed to pay a judge-ordered bond last month to regain the animals, which were rescued in January. There were dozens...
DIGHTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy