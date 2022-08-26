ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria I.S.D. trustees approve lowest tax rate in 30 years

By Jennifer Flores
 6 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – During the Aug. 25 Victoria I.S.D. School Board Meeting, trustees unanimously approved the lowest tax rate in 30 years. The tax rate is now $.9102 for Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and $.14400 for Interest and Sinking (I&S).

This combined tax rate of $1.0542 is the lowest total tax rate in 30 years for the District. The M&O pays for people and helps provide a comprehensive education program, supplementing the state funding formula.

The I&S also referred to as the debt service tax rate, generates the funds required to service V.I.S.D.’s debt.

The Victoria ISD provided the above information.

