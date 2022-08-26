Blueprint APS plans for this year to focus on building repurposing, re-boundary process

AURORA | An Adams County resident died this week after contracting West Nile Virus, according to the Tri-County Health Department. The person was in their 60s and likely died from a complication of an underlying infection, the department said in a news release. This is the first West Nile-related death in Adams County this year and the third in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO