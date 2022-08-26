Read full article on original website
thecheyennepost.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Cheyenne Artists Guild Building Reportedly Hit By Drunk Driver
The Cheyenne Artist Guild Building in Holliday Park was hit by a drunk driver recently and will now be closed for repairs for 2-3 weeks. That's according to a post on the guild's Facebook page. According to the post:. Messages to the Cheyenne Police Department and the artist guild seeking...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Edge Fest rocks on for another year in West Edge District with free event, concert
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s biggest free concert was unleashed for another year this weekend. Edge Fest, held annually at Civic Commons Park in the West Edge District of downtown Cheyenne, returned Saturday evening with a trio of performers in alt-rock musician Joe P, pop artist Claire Rosinkranz and headliner Tones and I, best known for her uber-popular single “Dance Monkey” that has over 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Mason Way In Cheyenne To Close, Restrictions On Converse
Mason Way in Cheyenne will be closed to through traffic on Monday, while a portion of Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne facebook page:. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Bid Summer Goodbye at the Cheyenne Library’s End of Summer Party!
August is almost over. Can you believe it? Soon, the leaves will turn gold, crisp weather will arrive, and everyone will be wearing flannel. We have to face it - summer is ending. The kids are back in school, and the mornings are, dare I say it, starting to feel like Fall.
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Martin Cranmoe, 64 –...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
