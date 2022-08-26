STEVENS POINT — The Pacelli girls’ volleyball team picked up their first win of the season in the home opener on Aug 30. The Cardinals beat the visiting Reedsville Panthers in straight sets, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22. With it being the home opener for the volleyball team, the crowd, especially the students, was full of energy. Pacelli fed off of the energy in a highly competitive first set. The Cardinals left a couple of points on the floor early. Senior Laine Illka let a couple of hard-hitting spikes sail out of bounds, giving Reedsville a 10-9 lead to that point. The set stayed close the rest of the way. Later, the Panthers held a two-point lead, 20-18, before Pacelli stormed back after a stretch of serves by (Laine) Ilkka, leading to a 25-23 set win. Junior Ava Olds and sophomore Kaylin Yenter forced the Panthers’ shot into the net for the game-winning point.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO