wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl
A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi
One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Still Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
WEAU-TV 13
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash
A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
waupacanow.com
Police arrest disorderly mother
Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
947jackfm.com
Teen goes missing again
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Adams County has gone missing for the second time this month. Braelynn Mueller, 14, most recently left her home on Monday. She was last seen around 9:30pm near County Highway J in Friendship. Sheriffs deputies believe she is either headed to Wisconsin...
Wausau area obituaries August 29, 2022
On Saturday, August 20th, Morris Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Morris was born in International Falls, MN on August 3rd, 1937. He was the eldest son of Alfred and Margaret (Mannausau) Johnson, the beloved husband of Catherine Kiefer Johnson, the proud father of Raymond (Sarah), Sigmond (Caroline), Armond (Brenda) and Normond, the admiring grandfather of Erica (Rob), Hannah (Bryan), Arielle, Aaron, Morgan, Abigail, Talon, Penelope, Kendall and adoring great grandfather to Graelynn. He was the brother of Dale (Jan) Johnson and Margaret (David) Lane. He was a plant biochemist committed to expanding our knowledge of science.
WI State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
stevenspoint.news
Connecting Communities
STEVENS POINT – As part of a newly established partnership, a delegation of Maui representatives recently visited and toured the Stevens Point area to engage in the culture and uniqueness of the community and further partnerships between the areas. “That is what this week is all about, frankly, is...
stevenspoint.news
Kemmeter: Brooks left lasting mark on Rosholt baseball
Jack L. Brooks played only four organized baseball games as a 13-year-old boy in Plover and never played baseball in high school or college. After a stint in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force, he played in recreational slowpitch softball leagues, often as a pitcher. But he took the job...
stevenspoint.news
Aggressive offense leads Pacelli over Reedsville in straight sets
STEVENS POINT — The Pacelli girls’ volleyball team picked up their first win of the season in the home opener on Aug 30. The Cardinals beat the visiting Reedsville Panthers in straight sets, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22. With it being the home opener for the volleyball team, the crowd, especially the students, was full of energy. Pacelli fed off of the energy in a highly competitive first set. The Cardinals left a couple of points on the floor early. Senior Laine Illka let a couple of hard-hitting spikes sail out of bounds, giving Reedsville a 10-9 lead to that point. The set stayed close the rest of the way. Later, the Panthers held a two-point lead, 20-18, before Pacelli stormed back after a stretch of serves by (Laine) Ilkka, leading to a 25-23 set win. Junior Ava Olds and sophomore Kaylin Yenter forced the Panthers’ shot into the net for the game-winning point.
stevenspoint.news
Grabiec’s two goals push Pacelli to first win of the season
STEVENS POINT — A low-scoring affair led Pacelli boys soccer to their first win of the season, where they beat Newman Catholic, 2-0 at the Portage County Youth Soccer Complex on Aug 29. Junior Max Grabiec scored the two Cardinals goals of the night. After a 6-0 shutout loss...
