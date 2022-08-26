Read full article on original website
TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
Airport Stop carryout robbed by teen 'approximately 13 years of age,' police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Airport Stop carryout on Airport Highway in south Toledo was robbed by a teenager who appeared "approximately 13 years of age" on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police were informed that the suspect entered the store wearing...
Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in central Toledo Tuesday night while working on a car, according to a report from Toledo Police. The 42-year-old victim and a group of friends were working on a vehicle in a garage at 418 Burbank Drive. An unknown suspect entered the garage at approximately 10:56 p.m. and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck once during the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Standoff in north Toledo with SWAT, TPD results in three arrests Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 3300 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo Wednesday night at 10:42 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found. However, police were informed that a person arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Toledo police said in a report that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
Man shot Tuesday night at west Toledo gas station
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Tuesday night at a BP gas station in west Toledo at the corner of Hill Avenue and South Reynolds Road. According to the Toledo Fire Department, the victim was transported to the hospital. On Wednesday, he was identified in a police report as 20-year-old Michael Leake.
Arrest warrant issued after Port Clinton home robbery, assault
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a residence and assaulting a person last Friday. In a Facebook post, the Port Clinton Police Department (PCPD) announced the arrest warrant for Brandan C. Alliman on charges of aggravated burglary. According to the post, PCPD were dispatched to the 400 block of East 5th Street in Port Clinton on Aug. 26 at 9:58 p.m. regarding a male subject. Police said Alliman allegedly burglarized a residence and assaulted a victim before fleeing the home.
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets
HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday. A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in...
Traffic headaches continue in uptown Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — If you drive through uptown Maumee, you've probably experienced some traffic headaches over the past few weeks. But those could soon be clearing up. Maumee city officials said, weather permitting, the east side of Conant Street near East Broadway Street will open back up to two lanes within the next two weeks.
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Bedford Public Schools install cameras on buses
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Security cameras are now a part of the Bedford Public Schools bus fleet. All 42 buses include one exterior camera underneath the stop sign arm and four high-resolution cameras. Bedford Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz said he doesn't want to see people in his district get more...
Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — 39-year-old Andres Pecina III was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 43-year-old Erica Cole on Tuesday. Pecina was booked in the Lucas County Jail by Toledo police on Monday on a domestic violence charge. He was then charged with murder. According to court documents,...
71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
Brook Park driver in stolen car kills woman in crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Saturday that it had a man in custody for a deadly pursuit and crash.
Cleveland police searching for suspected Kia thieves
Police are looking for two men seen on security cameras stealing a Kia sedan near West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 19. The car is a white Kia Forte with the Ohio license plate No. HMG1353, according to a news release.
