TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO