Reston, VA

Police: Naked man grabs woman on trail near Reston Town Center

By Will Gonzalez
 6 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say grabbed a woman while wearing no pants on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Reston Town Center.

According to police, the woman was waking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway at around 8:12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her around her waist. The woman broke free from the man’s grip and she saw him run south towards Sunset Hills Road.

Former school counselor charged with providing false paperwork to sex offender registry

Officers searched the area with assistance from the department’s K-9 unit but was not able to find the suspect. He is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s between 5’5″ and 5’8″ with an athletic build. He was only wearing a dark-colored headband and yellow exercise vest.

Detectives believe the same man may have exposed himself between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, 15 and 18 in the same area. Anyone who believed they may have come in contact with this man or has information related to any of the incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

