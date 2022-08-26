ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend

Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week

The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Indiana tutoring grant program looks to tackle pandemic learning loss

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Some local Hoosier students are excited to take advantage of a new statewide grant program called Indiana Learns, set to provide low-income families with up $1,000 to support tutoring for those who faced pandemic learning loss. “It’s my senior year, it’s my last year and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
abc57.com

Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Inaugural Ride for Recovery event in Plymouth Saturday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - David's Courage, an addiction treatment and recovery home, is hosting its first Ride for Recovery motorcycle ride in Plymouth on Saturday. The event is being held at David's Courage, located at 10924 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth. Riders will start at David's Courage and ride for one...
PLYMOUTH, IN
#Studebaker#Airfield
abc57.com

Tony Sacco's closes in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Michigan schools look to cut down on threat-related shutdowns

NILES, Mich.— Last school year, local school districts in Michigan were getting shut down weekly and kids were getting arrested for making shooting threats on social media or in person. This year, school leaders are working to make them more secure. A new back-to-school study claimed school shootings are...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Berrien County teachers awarded classroom mini grants

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien Community Foundation awarded grants to 18 teachers in Berrien County to help fund special projects in their classrooms. Each of the 18 teachers were given up to $500 through Golden Acorn Classroom Mini Grants. Grant money will be used for things like athletic equipment...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
abc57.com

Marshall County Blueberry Festival begins September 1

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival starts on Thursday. This year's festival theme is Peace, Unity & Compassion. Attendees can enjoy carnival games, rides, a variety of food and craft vendors, and of course, blueberries at the festival. The festival runs through Monday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend offers free construction plans for infill/affordable housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend is launching a new neighborhood homes initiative that gives residents and developers construction plans for homes free of charge. The plans will save time and money for those building in the city. Mayor James Mueller joined Caleb Bauer, the city's investment...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard closed to traffic Thursday

GOSHEN, Ind. - The southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard are closed to traffic on Thursday because a gas line was hit in the area, according to the City of Goshen. The gas line is located on Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 in front of the Lowe's. One lane of Rieth will be...
GOSHEN, IN

Community Policy