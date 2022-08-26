Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend
Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week
The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
abc57.com
Indiana tutoring grant program looks to tackle pandemic learning loss
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Some local Hoosier students are excited to take advantage of a new statewide grant program called Indiana Learns, set to provide low-income families with up $1,000 to support tutoring for those who faced pandemic learning loss. “It’s my senior year, it’s my last year and...
abc57.com
Businesses and organizations needed for annual Cops & Goblins event at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Cops & Goblins annual Halloween treat night has been scheduled for October 24. The hosts, the South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Cubs, are looking for businesses and organizations who would like to participate. Businesses and organizations can have a table at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools kicks off school year with bilingual family event on September 8
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is kicking off the 2022-2023 school year with the first Bienvenidos: Somos Elkhart/Welcome: We are Elkhart family event on September 8. The free event will be held at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division from 5 to 7 p.m. Leaders in the school...
abc57.com
Mishawaka hosting Table or Treat on October 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The annual Table or Treat at the Mishawaka Riverwalk will be held October 22.The city is looking for local businesses to host a table and pass out candy during the event. In addition to trick or treating, the event will include music, games and inflatables. The event...
abc57.com
Inaugural Ride for Recovery event in Plymouth Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - David's Courage, an addiction treatment and recovery home, is hosting its first Ride for Recovery motorcycle ride in Plymouth on Saturday. The event is being held at David's Courage, located at 10924 Lincoln Highway in Plymouth. Riders will start at David's Courage and ride for one...
abc57.com
Mayor Mueller issues executive order committing South Bend as Broadband Ready City
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller issued an executive order Tuesday calling on South Bend to be a "Broadband Ready Community" and expand internet options in the city. “Broadband is essential infrastructure in our city for residents, businesses, and community organizations to thrive in today’s economy,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
abc57.com
Car seat safety clinic hosted by Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health System
MICHIGAN CITY, IND. -- Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health System are partnering to host a free car seat safety clinic. The clinic will take place on September 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Michigan City legacy campus. Qualifying residents will receive a free car...
abc57.com
Michigan schools look to cut down on threat-related shutdowns
NILES, Mich.— Last school year, local school districts in Michigan were getting shut down weekly and kids were getting arrested for making shooting threats on social media or in person. This year, school leaders are working to make them more secure. A new back-to-school study claimed school shootings are...
abc57.com
Berrien County teachers awarded classroom mini grants
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien Community Foundation awarded grants to 18 teachers in Berrien County to help fund special projects in their classrooms. Each of the 18 teachers were given up to $500 through Golden Acorn Classroom Mini Grants. Grant money will be used for things like athletic equipment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Elkhart County Parks offering a bike hike along the Pumpkin-Vine Nature Trail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. bikers can join a naturalist for a 10-mile ride through the countryside. The event will begin at Abshire Park in Goshen. All bikers must bring their own bike, gear and water. To register or for more information, visit...
abc57.com
Shuttle bus not available from South Bend airport to Notre Dame Stadium for 2022 season
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The free Transpo shuttle bus from the South Bend International Airport to Notre Dame Stadium will not be available for home football games this season, according to the South Shore Line. This is due to the ongoing bus operator shortage. South Shore Line customers are...
abc57.com
Marshall County Blueberry Festival begins September 1
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival starts on Thursday. This year's festival theme is Peace, Unity & Compassion. Attendees can enjoy carnival games, rides, a variety of food and craft vendors, and of course, blueberries at the festival. The festival runs through Monday.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Parks hosts Bike Hike September 3 on Pumpkinvine Trail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Elkhart County Parks is hosting a Bike Hike on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. Bikers will join a naturalist for a 10-mile ride starting at Abshire Park. From the park, bikers will travel five miles to the County Road 33...
abc57.com
A grieving mother speaks out as activists continue to advocate police reform
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Marcia Kittrell spoke to a room full of community members and activists on Tuesday. “I’ll let you mess with my money, if I had a man, you could mess with my man, but don’t you mess with my children,” Kittrell said. Her 51-year-old...
abc57.com
Elkhart County installs cameras at site of new Consolidated Courts campus
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County has installed three cameras so residents can see the progress of the Consolidated Courts project in real time. “We’re excited that the camera will show residents the progress happening at their new County Courts campus,” said Suzie Weirick, President of Elkhart County Commissioners.
abc57.com
South Bend offers free construction plans for infill/affordable housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend is launching a new neighborhood homes initiative that gives residents and developers construction plans for homes free of charge. The plans will save time and money for those building in the city. Mayor James Mueller joined Caleb Bauer, the city's investment...
abc57.com
Southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard closed to traffic Thursday
GOSHEN, Ind. - The southbound lanes of Rieth Boulevard are closed to traffic on Thursday because a gas line was hit in the area, according to the City of Goshen. The gas line is located on Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 in front of the Lowe's. One lane of Rieth will be...
Comments / 0