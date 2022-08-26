Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.
KFYR-TV
Minot hosts CWD informational meeting
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota Game and Fish are holding a meeting in Minot to answer hunter questions about Chronic Wasting Disease. It’s at the Grand Hotel starting at 7 p.m. Monday night. The meeting is open to anyone in the public curious about the disease and how it’s impacting North Dakota deer herds. Staff say CWD is spreading in state herds, though still not common. The disease infects the brain of the animal, and they say it can’t infect humans.
KFYR-TV
Minot North school groundbreaking postponed so community can honor Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A groundbreaking ceremony planned for Friday for the new high school on Minot’s north hill has been postponed so the community can pay tribute to Minot High alum and educator Dean Frantsvog. The 47-year-old Frantsvog died Saturday following a private, courageous battle with cancer.
KFYR-TV
Minot community remembers life of Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Dean Frantsvog, a longtime supporter of Minot State University, educator, lawyer, and civic leader, died Saturday at the age of 47, following a private, courageous battle with cancer, his family confirmed. Frantsvog received degrees from Minot State University and Hamline University School of Law. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center adds services
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center is adding new services in Minot. They received certification for substance abuse services in January and started adolescent and family substance use counseling. They provide services at no charge to try and reach more of the community. “A...
KFYR-TV
Mandan’s new tennis facility is breaking ground
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Tennis is a lifelong sport that is gaining in popularity, followed closely by pickleball. And soon, people living in Mandan will have more opportunities to play year-round. Between Mandan Parks and Rec and dozens of fundraisers and donors, the facility is becoming a reality. Tracy Porter...
KFYR-TV
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The oil boom is still active throughout northwest North Dakota, and Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko says a “second” boom could be coming in the form of value-added industries. Local and state officials discussed several big projects as a part of...
KFYR-TV
USMC Silent Drill Platoon in New Town for veteran appreciation
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The MHA Nation celebrated their soldiers Tuesday in New Town with a special exhibition. The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon from Washington D.C. extended their tour season to come out and perform for North Dakota veterans. The tribes stated that a higher rate of Native Americans serve in the armed forces than other groups, and wanted to show appreciation to these and other local veterans for their service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
KFYR-TV
Mandan Parks and Rec begins construction on Old Red Trail
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Old Red Trail in Mandan is getting a facelift. The section that will undergo construction stretches from Sunset Avenue East to Collins Avenue. The trail is located south of the Mandan Walmart and the new high school. Mandan Parks and Recreation planned to start re-building the trail in April 2020, but COVID caused financial delays.
KFYR-TV
Two residents displaced in northwest Minot apartment fire
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire at a Minot apartment Tuesday night has left two residents displaced. Minot firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire on the 800 block of 10th Avenue Northwest Minot a little before 10 p.m. 16 firefighters responded to the scene and were able...
KFYR-TV
Powers Lake 4-H recognizing Hometown Heroes
POWERS LAKE, N.D. (KMOT) – 4-H in Powers Lake is going out of their way to recognize veterans and heroes from their local community. They are hanging banners from Hometown Heroes to recognize veterans that have been from the community throughout history, dating as far back as the Spanish-American war. Families can nominate veterans to be recognized. They collect donations and grants to hang the banners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Minot man under investigation, running for Secretary of State, has petition for candidacy rejected
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man running for Secretary of State didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot in November. Charles Tuttle, who’s currently under investigation for a separate issue involving the improper collection of signatures for a failed ballot measure, said the Secretary of State’s office invalidated several hundred of those he submitted, placing him below the 1,000-signature threshold that would have placed him on the ballot.
KFYR-TV
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Mandan couple just wanted one more baby. Heather Muscha Metcalf and her husband, Tyler, always wanted a baby girl. “We were really hoping for a baby girl, and now we’ve got three!” said Muscha Metcalf. Muscha Metcalf is pregnant with triplets. That...
KFYR-TV
Initiative meant to reduce ‘high volume’ of distracted driving crashes in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols on the streets during September. As part of Vision Zero’s “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative, they’re cracking down on distracted driving. Most agree that many things can distract you from the...
KFYR-TV
Man injured in Williston motorcycle crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Ranier, Minnesota man is recovering in a Williston hospital after rolling his motorcycle on Highway 1804. State troopers say the 30-year-old man lost control and hit an embankment when he was not wearing a helmet. The crash happened at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. First responders...
KFYR-TV
International student athletes are kicking it at the University of Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The type of “football” that is popular in England is known as soccer in the United States. A couple of international students are getting a kick out of the sport here in North Dakota. The University of Mary has scored two women’s soccer players for this year’s team.
KFYR-TV
Pair arrested after police say they kept fentanyl in reach of children
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children. Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.
KFYR-TV
Mandan police say using drones helps department in search and rescues
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Officers with the Mandan Police Department have been training, and testing, to become drone operators for the department after they acquired two drones this spring. They say the technology will help the department keep the public safe. “We’re pretty maneuverable. So, we can go up pretty...
KFYR-TV
Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of New Town. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.
Comments / 0