Highway between Silver City and Cliff reopens after flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Highway 180 between Silver City and Cliff is back open after suffering flood damage. The road connects Silver City to Cliff and the closure kept many school kids from getting to class. The road was severely damaged Tuesday when heavy rains moved through and the arroyo crested.

Crews had to use huge rocks and dirt to fill the gap to get it patched. Engineers determined the bridge itself was sound. Permanent repairs will take place at a later time.

