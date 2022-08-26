Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Chula Vista Has Yet to Clarify Campaign Debt Spending Rules
For years, politicians in Chula Vista have been spending more money on their campaigns than they take in. They rack up unpaid bills, leading to complaints that one candidate gained an unfair advantage over another to get their name in front of voters. In response, officials have argued that the...
Morning Report: SANDAG Is Leaving the Driving Fee in the Big Plan
Late last year, SANDAG’s board unleashed an unusual two step: It approved a new plan for the region’s transportation system in the coming decades, and then immediately promised to remove a major component of that plan in a few months. The approach, orchestrated by Mayor Todd Gloria and...
Morning Report: About That Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homeless Services Hub
In 2018, the city made an unconventional call to buy a shuttered skydiving facility in East Village in hopes of transforming it into a homeless service hub. In the latest chapter of our series following up on stories that once made big headlines, our Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the facility now known as the homelessness response center.
