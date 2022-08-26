ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: SANDAG Is Leaving the Driving Fee in the Big Plan

Late last year, SANDAG’s board unleashed an unusual two step: It approved a new plan for the region’s transportation system in the coming decades, and then immediately promised to remove a major component of that plan in a few months. The approach, orchestrated by Mayor Todd Gloria and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: About That Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homeless Services Hub

In 2018, the city made an unconventional call to buy a shuttered skydiving facility in East Village in hopes of transforming it into a homeless service hub. In the latest chapter of our series following up on stories that once made big headlines, our Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the facility now known as the homelessness response center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Chula Vista’s Limits on Campaign Debt Spending

“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. Chula Vista elected officials have for years called for clarification of the city’s campaign finance...
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Industry
Local
California Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy