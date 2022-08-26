9.2.22 - Serving In September | Fight Hunger (Mission) Serve in September! Community Service is the heart of the Santikos mission. When you visit one of our fantastic entertainment venues around San Antonio and New Braunfels, you help us do MORE for our community; and since September is National Hunger Action Month, you can help serve those that face hunger daily just by visiting your favorite Santikos. We are partnering with the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Banks to help bring MORE meals to those in need What Can You Do?

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO