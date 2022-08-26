ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man charged for ramming truck into FBI gate, authorities say

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
A 43-year-old Texas man is being charged for allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the FBI Houston Field Office gate, according to a U.S. District Attorney's Office.

Jesus Jaimes Merlan was taken into custody on Thursday after a federal grand jury returned the indictment on July 21. Merlan is charged with "willful injuring or committing a depredation against property of the United States."

"Merlan is charged with allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the signage entrance to the FBI on May 11," said a release. "He allegedly caused damage in excess of $1000."

FBI Houston said Merlan faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted.

He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon.

"An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence," said the U.S. District Attorney's office. "A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law."

