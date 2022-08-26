Hog Trough Fire at 1,701 acres, remains 77% contained

HAMILTON - Crews are continuing to battle the Hog Trough Fire in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Hog Trough — which was sparked by lightning — has burned 1,701 acres and remains 77% contained, according to the Friday update.

The fire is burning in rugged and remote terrain 18 miles southeast of Hamilton. No structures are currently threatened.

Fire managers report recent rainfall has helped hold the fire in check and crews have been working to steer the fire into previously burned areas to the south where fire intensity will be lower.

There are 157 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

Stage II fire restrictions are in effect on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana.

Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.

Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.