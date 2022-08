Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't mince words on Friday morning as he laid out the central bank's forward-looking agenda from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," said Powell, referring to the Fed's mission to bring down inflation to its longer-run goal of around 2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Index plummeted 400 points and S&P 500 fell 2 percent following the speech, which marked the beginning of the weekend-long economic symposium hosted annually by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Central bankers from all over the world are gathered at...

