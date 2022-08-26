WT celebrates fifth anniversary of Engler gift

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced the fifth anniversary of the Engler gift, which provides $1 million a year for 80 years to two WT colleges.

Officials detailed that the gift began in 2017 when Paul Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation began to donate $1 million a year to both the university’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

“Through the two colleges named for Paul and his late wife Virginia, initiatives across the campus are taking place initiated by the Engler Foundation gifts. Gifts like Paul`s ensure students have access to exceptional educational experiences and faculty can focus research efforts on issues that make WT a regional research institution,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said. “We want to take the knowledge and solutions we discover here to the world.”

“This gift is being stewarded to enhance WT’s presence as an outstanding regional research university,” Engler said. “Since 2017, when the gift was initially given, endowments in colleges have increased almost threefold. There’s so much to be proud of within these two colleges. I’m thankful for great leadership that focuses on student success and educational attainment, faculty research and new professorship. The learning environment is outstanding, and I’m confident that we have a solid future with WT.”

Officials noted that the grant aided in the construction of the Agricultural Sciences Complex on Russell Long Boulevard, along with the construction of the Veterinary Education, Research and Outreach and Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab facilities.

“The Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences` endowment has grown to more than $15 million, thanks in part to the Engler gift and to additional fundraising successes it inspired,” said Dr. Kevin Pond, dean. “The gift provided matching scholarship funds for about 70 students during the 2021-22 academic year.”

In addition, officials said that the grant provides more than $500,000 annually in scholarship funds to the Engler College of Business along with its programs.

“The annual Engler Foundation gift has been instrumental in advancing the Engler College of Business, reaching higher levels of distinction and recognition in service to students, alumni and the community,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean.

“A range of opportunities is possible because of the Engler Foundation gift, including our highly ranked business programs recognized in multiple outlets such as U.S. News & World Report, the Princeton Review and Fortune.”