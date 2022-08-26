Read full article on original website
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Family-friendly grill Shanahan’s Local Bar and Eatery celebrates 20 years in Montgomery
The Bourbon Bacon Burger ($13.99) is a half-pound patty with two slices of cheddar cheese, thick-cut bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato and bourbon sauce on a sweet sourdough bun. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Gregory Wimer, owner of Shanahan’s Local Bar and Eatery in Montgomery, was 14 years old when...
Buff City Soap announces grand opening date for new Sugar Land location
Buff City Soap will soon open a new location in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Buff City Soap) Buff City Soap, the plant-based home and personal care brand franchise, has announced that it will soon open a new location in Sugar Land. The brand announced via Facebook on Aug. 23 that it...
Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
Good eats, great times at all the Herrera family restaurants
The Herrera family runs four of the most popular restaurants in Cypress, but success didn't always come easy.
Tri Pointe Homes announces the opening of 335-home Westridge Cove in Conroe
Westridge Cove is a 335-home community underway in Conroe. (Courtesy Tri Pointe Homes) Homebuilding company Tri Pointe Homes announced in an Aug. 25 news release the opening of model homes to tour in Westridge Cove, a 335-home community underway in Conroe with home sales ongoing. The community consists of 95...
Soft opening underway for new Cooking Girl location in Montrose
A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is currently in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening date still in the works. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is in its soft opening phase, with a...
Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City
(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
houstonfoodfinder.com
All Wrapped Up: Best Places to Eat Dumplings of the World in Houston
If you’ve watched the “Stuffed” episode of “Ugly Delicious” with David Chang, you’ll find him cheekily pitting Asian dumplings against stuffed Italian pasta, attempting to see which reigns supreme, while criminally neglecting the wide world of other culinary delights wrapped in dough. A recent article by Jen Harris of the LA Times even offers up the peanut butter and jelly-filled after school snack Uncrustables as a candidate, blowing the door wide open in terms of the expansive exploration that can be done when it comes to dumplings. We’re here to sound off for the rich international landscape of dumplings that Houston offers, and for the sake of preventing this from becoming an hours-long read, we’re going with the broad definition of a dumpling being a dish that involves dough wrapped around a filling. (The delicious dough-ball variety of dumplings could be a list in itself.) We’ll let you decide for yourself which stuffed parcel wins. Spoiler alert: there’s no right or wrong answer, and in the game of dumpling thrones, everyone wins.
Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress
Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
hellowoodlands.com
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
hellowoodlands.com
Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022
Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Auracle World of Crystals now open in Montrose
Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. According to the business's website, the crystals sold in the shop can be used for meditation, chakra healing, energy protection, restful sleep...
papercitymag.com
Inside Roger Clemens’ 60th Birthday Party — a Lively Night of Singing, Celebrating and Helping Out Houston Charities
Roger & Debbie Clemens celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and his 60th birthday with friends at The Rustic. (Photo by Mark Pavlovich Photography) What: Roger Clemens‘ fundraiser party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and the MLB star’s 60th birthday. Where:...
Kingwood Music School brings joy of music to students of all ages
Janice Fehlauer and Carlos Gaviria purchased Kingwood Music School on West Lake Houston Parkway in 2013. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) When the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to shut down throughout the state in March 2020, Janice Fehlauer and Carlos Gaviria—who took over running Kingwood Music School in 2013—said they were proud to be able to provide structure in a time that was defined by uncertainty.
Restaurant and lounge concept Ciel slated to open in River Oaks this fall
Ahead of the planned fall opening of the new restaurant and lounge concept Ciel, restaurant officials announced Aug. 23 that Joseph Geiskopf would serve as executive chef. (Courtesy Charlie Horse Photos) Ahead of the planned fall opening of the new restaurant and lounge concept Ciel, restaurant officials announced Aug. 23...
Manna to relocate to Old Town Tomball, expand bakery into sit-down eatery
The new Commerce Street relocation is under renovations as of publication to add a patio and update the facade of the building, chef Christin Morse said. (Rendering courtesy Christin Morse) Manna, an artisan bakery, will relocate from 24441 Hwy. 249, Tomball, to 306 Commerce St., Tomball, this fall, according to...
Click2Houston.com
Pop, R&B singer from Sugar Land performs!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a live musical guest! Surveen Singh, a pop R&B singer from Sugar Land will perform from the Houston Life studios.
Click2Houston.com
Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks
HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces. Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom. The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry...
Jazz, disco and orchestra: Find out what events are coming to Miller Outdoor Theatre in September
The Miller Outdoor Theater hosts live performances for no cost at Hermann Park in Houston. (Courtesy Miller Outdoor Theatre) Miller Outdoor Theatre will end the month of August with an Aug. 27 performance by the Texas Medical Center Orchestra, but theatre officials have already released a list of performances in September ranging from African-inspired jazz to Mexican rock and folk.
