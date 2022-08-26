ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

KIAH

Houston Happens – BBQ, Bundt Cakes, and more!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! We’re starting your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open their 3rd bistro in Kroger! They’re joining us LIVE to serve up deets and some delicious barbeque. Plus, Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, Megan […]
Community Impact Houston

Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City

(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
houstonfoodfinder.com

All Wrapped Up: Best Places to Eat Dumplings of the World in Houston

If you’ve watched the “Stuffed” episode of “Ugly Delicious” with David Chang, you’ll find him cheekily pitting Asian dumplings against stuffed Italian pasta, attempting to see which reigns supreme, while criminally neglecting the wide world of other culinary delights wrapped in dough. A recent article by Jen Harris of the LA Times even offers up the peanut butter and jelly-filled after school snack Uncrustables as a candidate, blowing the door wide open in terms of the expansive exploration that can be done when it comes to dumplings. We’re here to sound off for the rich international landscape of dumplings that Houston offers, and for the sake of preventing this from becoming an hours-long read, we’re going with the broad definition of a dumpling being a dish that involves dough wrapped around a filling. (The delicious dough-ball variety of dumplings could be a list in itself.) We’ll let you decide for yourself which stuffed parcel wins. Spoiler alert: there’s no right or wrong answer, and in the game of dumpling thrones, everyone wins.
Community Impact Houston

Brewingz closes Hwy. 290 location in Cypress

Brewingz at Mason Road and Hwy. 290 closed Aug. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Brewingz Restaurant and Bar announced the closure of its location at 28320 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on the location’s Facebook page Aug. 24. The restaurant served hot wings, chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and drinks in a sports bar environment. Houston-based Brewingz has 21 locations throughout the Houston metro area. www.brewingz.com.
hellowoodlands.com

Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
hellowoodlands.com

Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022

Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
Community Impact Houston

Auracle World of Crystals now open in Montrose

Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Auracle World of Crystals opened July 29 at 1230 Westheimer Road, Houston. According to the business's website, the crystals sold in the shop can be used for meditation, chakra healing, energy protection, restful sleep...
papercitymag.com

Inside Roger Clemens’ 60th Birthday Party — a Lively Night of Singing, Celebrating and Helping Out Houston Charities

Roger & Debbie Clemens celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and his 60th birthday with friends at The Rustic. (Photo by Mark Pavlovich Photography) What: Roger Clemens‘ fundraiser party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and the MLB star’s 60th birthday. Where:...
Community Impact Houston

Kingwood Music School brings joy of music to students of all ages

Janice Fehlauer and Carlos Gaviria purchased Kingwood Music School on West Lake Houston Parkway in 2013. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) When the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to shut down throughout the state in March 2020, Janice Fehlauer and Carlos Gaviria—who took over running Kingwood Music School in 2013—said they were proud to be able to provide structure in a time that was defined by uncertainty.
Click2Houston.com

Houston designer Tacharra Perry makes headlines with her fashion-forward looks

HOUSTON – Meet the local designer who received a big boost from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation and is now making women feel confident with statement pieces. Her name is Tacharra Perry, founder of the luxury womenswear brand CHAR workroom. The 27-year-old has gained nationwide attention in the fashion industry...
Community Impact Houston

Jazz, disco and orchestra: Find out what events are coming to Miller Outdoor Theatre in September

The Miller Outdoor Theater hosts live performances for no cost at Hermann Park in Houston. (Courtesy Miller Outdoor Theatre) Miller Outdoor Theatre will end the month of August with an Aug. 27 performance by the Texas Medical Center Orchestra, but theatre officials have already released a list of performances in September ranging from African-inspired jazz to Mexican rock and folk.
