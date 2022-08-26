Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 9/1/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or a moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Carson Kelly catching for Arizona on Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kelly will catch for right-hander Merrill Kelly on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers. Cooper Hummel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kelly for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Carroll will start in left field on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers. Stone Garrett returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco (knee) still sidelined Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Polanco remains out for a fourth straight game due to a knee injury. Nick Gordon will make another start on the keystone and hit seventh. Gordon has...
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will move to the bench on Thursday with Travis d'Arnaud catching for right-hander Spencer Strider. d'Arnaud will bat fifth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud for...
numberfire.com
Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
numberfire.com
Myles Straw in center field for Guardians on Thursday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Straw will patrol center field after Will Benson was rested at home on Thursday afternoon. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Straw to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas leading off for Arizona on Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rojas will start at third base on Thursday and bat first versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers. Emmanuel Rivera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas batting eighth for Arizona on Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thomas will start in center field on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Sergio Alcantara returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thomas for 7.6 FanDuel points on Thursday....
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gomes will catch for right-hander Luke Farrell on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch White and the Blue Jays. Willson Contreras returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 8.3...
