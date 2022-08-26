Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Moore and Cox to face off in televised debate
Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore accepted a debate against Republican nominee Dan Cox hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12, according to a news release on Wednesday night. “I look forward to the opportunity this October to contrast my vision and values with Dan Cox’s far-right agenda,” Moore...
wypr.org
Baltimore County Democrats raise millions as most Republican campaign coffers scarce
Democratic incumbents in key Baltimore County races are rolling in the dough compared to their Republican opponents campaign contribution coffers. Candidates on the General Election ballot were required to file their financial reports by midnight Tuesday. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, a Democrat, has nearly $1.9 million in cash, records show. His Republican opponent, former Del. Pat McDonough has about $4,600 in the bank.
wypr.org
Baltimore County leaders mull pay raises – for themselves
The Baltimore County Council is considering raising council members’ salaries as well as the pay of the county executive and the county administrative officer. During a hearing Tuesday night, Council Chairman Julian Jones, a Democrat, said council members in Baltimore City, and in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties make more than those in Baltimore County.
Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Ted Carter resigns amid report of HR investigation
Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter has officially resigned from his post. A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott's office confirmed the news in a statement, Monday.
wypr.org
Baltimore health expert offers tips to support students this year
It’s been two and half years since the coronavirus pandemic began and routine school schedules were thrown off kilter, one health expert in Baltimore has ideas to help students bridge the learning gap. Learning was disrupted during the pandemic as virtual-only school has led to lower academic performance and lack of in-person social skills which has many in the education community concerned about how students can bounce back. Dr. Nakiya Showell, medical director at Johns Hopkins Harriet Lane Clinic in Baltimore, said that educators and parents alike can help improve learning retention, social skills and navigating another school year with COVID-19.
wypr.org
Thousands died from drug overdoses in Maryland but fatalities decline slightly
Advocates across Maryland gathered on International Drug Overdose Awareness Day to remember lives lost due to drugs and raise awareness to prevent more deaths. There were more than 2,600 fatal overdoses across Maryland for the past 12 months ending this April, down from roughly 2,900 from the same time frame in 2021. The vast majority of overdose deaths stemmed from fentanyl, Maryland Health Department data shows.
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
wypr.org
Baltimore City schools invests extra state money in tutoring, arts education
Students in Baltimore City Public Schools returned to the classroom on August 29. Abbottston Elementary safety patrol members Jordan Brown, Taleah Holman and Rishon Nesbit wore highlighter yellow patrol belts and donned smiles for the first day of school. The trio said they joined the safety patrol team to help...
baltimorebrew.com
Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension
The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
wypr.org
The Clubhouse helps youth avoid substance abuse
About half of teens will try alcohol or an illegal drug by the time they graduate. A new center in Harford County is engaging at-risk young people in alternatives to substance use. The Clubhouse by Ashley Addiction Treatment is a safe space for adolescents--and their families--to connect, communicate and gain...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts
Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
mocoshow.com
Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15
From the Office of the Maryland Comptroller: Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Programfor Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it possible. I urge everyone to apply now before time runs out,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Any way to bring down the cost of higher education is a big benefit.”
Maryland man wins $100k with ‘ugly’ Virginia Lottery ticket
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police: Threat against "Lady in the Lake" came from disgruntled street vendor
Filming of the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," which has been going on for months around Baltimore, was forced to postpone after producers were threatened with extortion downtown Friday.
Leader of Baltimore Eight Tray Gangsta Crips Pleads Guilty to Federal Racketeering and Drug Conspiracy Charges, Including Three Homicides and Three Non-Fatal Shootings
Baltimore, Maryland – The leader of the Eight Tray Gangsta (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore,...
Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game
BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
Baltimore City Public Schools down to just 14 schools without air conditioning
Parents complained, students voiced their concerns and now it seems like something is being done about the lack of air conditioning in Baltimore City Public Schools.
