Officers justified in 3 fatal shootings in 2021, DA announces

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in three fatal shooting incidents of fleeing felons that occurred last year, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Officers were hit or nearly hit by the suspects’ vehicles in two incidents. In the third, an officer was shot in the chest, but his protective vest stopped the bullet, the D.A. said Friday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Response Team investigates officer-involved shootings.

Antonio Jackson, 26, was shot and killed on Aug. 16, 2021, at the Robinhood Apartments by a lieutenant with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson sat in a parked car when the officer tried to arrest him in a narcotics investigation. Instead of surrendering, Jackson drove off, hitting the officer with his car, according to investigators.

The officer fired two shots before he was knocked to the ground. One bullet hit Jackson in the chest, killing him.

Officers found a stolen pistol, marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl inside the car, and deputies said he had $1,900 in his pockets.

Kayla Lucas, 25, was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer on Dec. 15, 2021, outside a McDonald’s on S. Third St. According to the D.A.’s office, Lucas was in the drive-thru in a stolen car when a uniformed officer approached with his weapon drawn. Lucas put the vehicle in reverse and hit the driver’s door of an MPD cruiser as a second officer was getting out.

As that officer jumped back inside to avoid being crushed, investigators said that a third officer slipped and fell while trying to avoid the car as it moved toward him. The first officer fired shots at Lucas through the car’s windshield, hitting her once in the side.

She died at the scene.

Terrance Dogan, 27, and John Henry Taylor, 18, were shot and killed on Dec. 16, 2021, by an Arkansas State Trooper following a high-speed chase into Memphis that ended on West McLemore at I-55.

Dogan was wanted on violent felony warrants out of South Carolina, according to the D.A.’s office.

Investigators said he fired multiple rounds as he drove past and in front of the trooper, hitting the officer in the center of the chest. His vest stopped the bullet.

The trooper fired his duty rifle through his windshield, hitting the car multiple times. Dogan and Taylor were each shot once and did not survive.

The decisions not to file charges against the officers were based on facts, evidence, and statements compiled in comprehensive reports by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Response Team, the D.A.’s office said. The reports were then examined and discussed by the D.A.’s Officer Involved Death Review Team, consisting of Gen. Weirich and five senior prosecuting attorneys.

