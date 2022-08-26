These three Atlanta Braves free agents are playing their final weeks with the team and will not be back in 2023. The Atlanta Braves are hoping to win their second straight World Series in 2022. They’ll plan to accomplish this with a bunch of young guys signed to long-term deals, a few others yet to get paid, and even a few soon-to-be free agents along for the ride.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO