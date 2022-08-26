Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
3 Braves free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Atlanta Braves free agents are playing their final weeks with the team and will not be back in 2023. The Atlanta Braves are hoping to win their second straight World Series in 2022. They’ll plan to accomplish this with a bunch of young guys signed to long-term deals, a few others yet to get paid, and even a few soon-to-be free agents along for the ride.
Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House
Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game
“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on,” said the teen who caught the ball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment
Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
Watch: Umpire Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
An instant replay review took a wrong turn during the second inning of Tuesday’s NL West tilt.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Braves sadly in familiar territory with latest Ronald Acuña Jr. injury news
It is not going to be easy the rest of the way for Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. With Ronald Acuña Jr. still dealing with knee issues, the Atlanta Braves find themselves in familiar territory when it comes to this year’s postseason push. Although he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 694, passes Barry Bonds in unique stat
Albert Pujols homered again on Monday night as he continues to chase 700 but the St. Louis Cardinals slugger also passed Barry Bonds in another category.
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Athletics' Cristian Pache absent Thursday afternoon
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Cal Stevenson will replace Pache in center field and hit ninth. Stevenson has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before
Dodgers fans have seen this show before!
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
Comments / 0