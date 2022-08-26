ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 Braves free agents who won’t be back next season and why

These three Atlanta Braves free agents are playing their final weeks with the team and will not be back in 2023. The Atlanta Braves are hoping to win their second straight World Series in 2022. They’ll plan to accomplish this with a bunch of young guys signed to long-term deals, a few others yet to get paid, and even a few soon-to-be free agents along for the ride.
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House

Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Designated For Assignment

Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Heath Hembree on the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to Tuesday’s series opener against New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned to...
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
numberfire.com

Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com

Athletics' Cristian Pache absent Thursday afternoon

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Cal Stevenson will replace Pache in center field and hit ninth. Stevenson has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
numberfire.com

Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
