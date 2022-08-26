Read full article on original website
International Neighbors proposes mitigation to students walking to Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville students, including preschoolers, are walking nearly three miles to and from school every day. Many are children from refugee families who are already struggling with other barriers. International Neighbors, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit dedicated helping refugees from around the world overcome challenges, about the concerns...
Tracking program might be the solution for wandering family members
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to improve a tracking program. A $6,000 grant is going to Project Lifesaver, which helps ACSO find missing children and adults. “Project Lifesaver is a service that we offer to help track people that wander....
Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
Main Street makeover in Orange
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Five buildings in the Town of Orange are getting a fresh coat of paint, offering a fresh start for businesses opening up. “We looked at some historical colors that might fit well with the town and tried to be sensitive to that. We tried to not do anything too out of the ordinary, but so far, the feedback has been good,” property manager Jeremiah Pent said.
Paint the Town Orange returns September 2nd
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paint the Town Orange is back on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion. The Paint the Town Orange pep rally kicks off the beginning of UVA’s football season. The UVA football team, Spirit Squad, UVA Marching Band, and Tony Elliot, the...
Rivanna River E. coli levels are stable
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent water tests show E. coli levels are fine in the Rivanna River and other creeks and streams, but experts still urge caution, especially after it rains. The Rivanna River and smaller side creeks are tested every Thursday during the summer to help protect swimmers, boaters,...
Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
Youth Film Festival back at Paramount Theater
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Youth Film Festival is returning to the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall. The festival will be showcasing 22 films created by 90 students. There’ll be films about granny robots, climate change, social justice, love stories, and music videos by inmates of juvenile detention centers....
Study says rent in Charlottesville seems to be leveling off
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent in the Charlottesville area is starting to level off, according to a new study by apartmentlist.com. Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says this is due to the season: Summer tends to be a higher leasing season, and now we are coming to the end of that period.
UVA Center for Politics: 2022 election season unique compared to previous years
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Kondik with the UVA Center for Politics says that the big factor in this year’s midterm elections is the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He says that because this was not a decision made by the President or congress, it makes it more difficult to analyze how people will vote, especially since both elected offices are already held by Democrats.
Falcon Club 0830
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co. VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
UVA Health: Hormone treatment during menopause has less risks than previously thought
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research from UVA Health suggests that some of the information women use to make important decisions about menopause might be wrong. Women approaching menopause have a choice: Get hormone treatment and risk cancer, or do not and endure hot flashes, sleep issues, and lose bone density.
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
Kendall Ballard returns home to coach CHS field hockey
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school field hockey season is underway, and one of the best strikers to ever play at Charlottesville High School has returned home. Kendall Ballard is one of the top athletes in CHS history. She excelled in field hockey, scoring 85 goals in her prep career. Ballard played for Ohio University, stating every game for four years, and racking up 31 goals. She was also a member of the United States Under 21 National Team.
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong primed to break more school records
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is hosting Richmond on Saturday, September 31 for its season opener, and expectations are high with senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong under the spotlight. Armstrong could have turned pro last year, but he decided to return to Virginia for his senior year. He’s racked up big...
Charges dropped against 5 former Delta Chi members in Adam Oakes death
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hazing charges against five of the 11 Delta Chi fraternity members charged concerning the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes were dropped. According to court records, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor hazing charges against Riley McDaniel, Robert Fritz, Alexander Bradley, Alessandro Medina-Villanueva and Quinn Kuby. Fritz,...
‘We love this dog’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Envigo breeding facility find new homes
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In the yard of his Henrico home, Frank Payne loves to play fetch with his two dogs, River and Billy. Billy, a 15-week-old beagle, was given a second chance at life alongside thousands of beagles rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland County. Payne told...
Guts in a dish: UVA research checking how microbes regulate the body’s biological clock
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the UVA School of Medicine, Dr. Sean Moore and his team are using mini “guts in a dish” to study the body’s biological clock. The research looks at how the microbes in our bodies act at different hours of the day, and to explore the benefits of targeting specific times in their behavior. Dr. Moore says timing can be everything.
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County late Monday, August 29. According to authorities, a U.S. Marshals task force stopped 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth, a wanted fugitive, in the area of Fontaine Avenue and Route 250 before 10 p.m. That task force included a member of the Albemarle Co. Police Department.
