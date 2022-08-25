Read full article on original website
Will you miss watching all 4 episodes of EastEnders in 1 go?
It's been nine weeks of weekly boxsets this summer. It's been 4 weeks more than last year. It's back to normal this week and most of us will return watching at TV pace. If you have been watching EastEnders all in one go! this summer. Will you miss it? and Why?
EE Trailer - Will you be watching this autumn?
As always my darling, looks fabulous. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. Yep, it...
EE - Janine exit?
EE on a roll lately and we haven’t even hit the good autumn stuff yet when everyone is in front of tv. My big worry - as a big janine fan - is that there is no comeback for her this time once the truth finally comes out about the crash and the blackmailing of Jaida to bury Linda.
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
Emmerdale's Mack commits shock betrayal, and 8 more big soap moments this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) Struggling to find a way to tell...
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, the Mitchells are transported back to 1979 in a special episode, while Freddie Slater arrives in Walford and Frankie has a frightening experience. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest moments to watch out for:. 1. Phil gets a shock. Phil is...
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
EastEnders to air huge showdown between Linda and Janine after emotional cliffhanger
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will lash out at Janine Butcher tonight (August 30) following her upsetting visit from social services. Last night's episode saw Linda left devastated as Janine's wicked plan to cause trouble for her played out perfectly. Janine is still on a mission to discredit Linda,...
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
Soaps - Are They Representing Males In A Negative Way?
Coincidence or a sign of the times that these issues need to be brought to light?. Frankie Lewis - To be attacked on a night out. Ella Richardson - Her nudes are to be posted online without her permission. Silas Blissett - Returning to rid the village of Mercedes McQueen...
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022
Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
(Agatha Christie's) Sven Hjerson
Was there any point to this? And I believe it's spread over 8 episodes. I felt that I should be one step ahead cos I actually knew who Sven Hjerson was, having read all of the books which included the Ariadne Oliver character, but I just couldn't get into it.
EE Freddie (Spoilers/Speculation)
Based on the newest spoilers of Freddie thinking Billy is his dad and Honey telling Billy to contact Little Mo, would you like to see her return even for a cameo to add some weight to this storyline? If ever there was time for her to return it's now. Posts:...
EE: Where Dots Money 💴 Should go.. ideas.
Dot came into a fortune in quite a dramatic way. Yes, Eastenders have a huge recent history of making a big deal of something (especially money) and letting it be a completely pointless story.. But they have an opportunity here. Personally, I could quite imagine Dot leaving all her money...
Resident Evil star reacts following Netflix cancellation
Resident Evil star Lance Reddick has responded to Netflix cancelling the series. The streaming giant shared the news over the weekend that it would not be picking up a second season of the video game adaptation after it received poor reviews from critics and fans. Lance Reddick, who plays the...
What do you think of the character Jada
I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown
A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
