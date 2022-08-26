ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Portage County man reported missing

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCQMS_0hWv627h00

Wausau Pilot & Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAOTj_0hWv627h00
David A. Goodpasture

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids.

Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.

Anyone with information concerning Mr. Goodpasture’s whereabouts should contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400.

Comments / 0

Related
waupacanow.com

Driver charged with felony OWI

Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano law enforcement hands out gifts to safe drivers

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Portage County, WI
Portage County, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Everest Metro K9 officer to retire

WESTON – Everest Metro Police Department will bid farewell to one of its four-legged officers this week. K9 Aron has been a member of the department for nine years. During his career, he’s had roughly 1,400 deployments and 400 arrests. During the past six years, K9 Aron has been at the side of his handler, Officer Matt Hable.
WESTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Emergency phone service restored in Green Lake, Waushara counties

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency service lines malfunctioned for Green Lake and Waushara county sheriff’s offices for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon. Phone lines were working again around 4 o’clock, about about two hours. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office said phone lines were cut in another...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi

One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Man Sentenced After Attempting to Meet Up with a Teenage Girl

A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet up with a teenage girl. Kevin Mueller will be spending 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He began sending messages to someone he believed to be the parent of a 13-year-old girl but...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car Wednesday afternoon. Police tell us the collision happened on Koeller St. at Witzel Avenue. at 3 o’clock, but we don’t have more details. The police department’s accident investigation team and detectives are investigating the crash.
OSHKOSH, WI
onfocus.news

Traffic Incident on HWY E North of Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Traffic is being re-routed north of Marshfield on HWY E near Zyg Road due to a traffic incident. Please avoid the area or make plans to use a different route. Emergency personnel are on-scene. No further details available at this time. We welcome your stories!...
MARSHFIELD, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022

Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
archive.org

The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training.

The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training. The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team participated in a joint training just outside of Stevens Point. The building we used was going to be torn down and our teams were given the go ahead to use some of the equipment we have, that we rarely get to train with in practical situations.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank collects diapers for those in need

WAUSAU – Prevail Bank – Wausau will be a collection site for new diapers Sept. 19 through Oct. 2 for The Babies’ Place program at The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau. You can drop off your donations at Prevail Bank, 900 S. 17th Ave., Wausau. Diapers (size 3-7), pull-ups, baby wipes, baby hygiene supplies, unopened formula and feminine hygiene supplies will be accepted.
WAUSAU, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison

Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

No one injured after car strikes power pole in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police said no one was injured and no citations were issued following a crash Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:20 a.m. Officer John Rusinek said a car was driving north on Grand Avenue near Pearl Street when it swerved to avoid a collision. The location is between Brickner’s and Pro Players in Schofield. The driver struck the power pole causing it to fall into the street. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene cleaning up and repairing the damage.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy