Houston, TX

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension from Broncos

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL."In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community," co-owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement, adding, "Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come."Wilson's new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
