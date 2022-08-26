It's not unusual for first time homebuyers to be on a tight budget when they first buy a home. First time buyers have always suffered and sacrificed to get their first home. It's just that people nowadays don't want to suffer or sacrifice to get what they want. Quit whining and keep your nose to the grindstone and things will work out fine.
All this crying about 5% intrest. My first 20 years buying homes the intrest rates were 8 and 9%. When my sister bought her first home the intrest rate was 13%. I refinanced my house years ago to get 5%. All paid off now.
We bought our home about 20 years ago. We qualified for a more expensive house, but chose to spend less so that we would have money to take family vacations. It worked out well; not everyone needs to keep up with the Jones'.
Comments / 237