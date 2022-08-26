ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas can't ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, judge rules

By Chuck Lindell, Austin American-Statesman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Coi1V_0hWv5QwR00
Smith and Wesson handguns are displayed during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 5, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Smith and Wesson handguns are displayed during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 5, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas law prohibiting adults younger than 21 from legally carrying a handgun violates the U.S. Constitution and cannot be enforced, a federal judge has ruled.

Although the Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, "Texas prohibits law-abiding 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying a handgun for self-defense outside the home," U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman of Fort Worth concluded in a Thursday order.

"Generally, the Second Amendment guarantees 'the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,' and the 'people' referred to in the Bill of Rights have always been understood to be 'the whole people,'" Pittman wrote.

The judge, however, stayed enforcement of his injunction for 30 days or until an expected appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is resolved.

Pittman explained the unusual move by acknowledging that his ruling relied on a review of gun laws and practices that were in place during the nation's founding and during Reconstruction – a review that could be subject to differing interpretations.

Alabama: Black pastor says police unlawfully arrested him as he watered neighbor's flowers

Louisiana: Man convicted of rape in 1986 is now free after judge throws out conviction

More importantly, Pittman wrote: "The Court’s crystal ball is further clouded by the fact that the 5th Circuit twice upheld this regulation under previous challenges."

Although the delay could deprive plaintiffs of a constitutional right – the law was challenged by two Texans between ages 18 and 20 and by the Firearms Policy Coalition on behalf of its underage members – the stay could protect them from future legal trouble, the judge said.

"If the Court’s decision is reversed after Plaintiffs rely on it to purchase and carry handguns or apply for licenses to carry, they may be subject to the very criminal liability they sought to avoid," wrote Pittman, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

The judge rejected Texas' arguments that the age-based prohibition was similar to other permissible laws that limit gun ownership or possession by particular groups, such as those with felony convictions or mental illness.

"The longstanding prohibitions regarding felons and the mentally ill were based on an individualized determination that allowing the person in question unfettered access to firearms would pose a threat to public safety," Pittman wrote.

The Texas law "does the opposite" by issuing a blanket prohibition on 18- to 20-year-olds carrying a handgun outside their home, he added.

It was unclear what affect Pittman's ruling might have on efforts to raise the legal age to purchase semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 in Texas after an 18-year-old gunman used a recently purchased rifle to kill 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24. The higher age limit, pursued mainly by Democrats and gun-safety advocates, has not been embraced by Republican leaders.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas can't ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, judge rules

Comments / 6

Related
CBS DFW

Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...
UVALDE, TX
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
T. Ware

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Handguns#Firearms#Politics Courts#Politics State#Wesson#The U S Constitution#Reconstruction
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

588K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy