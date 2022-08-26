ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Student arrested over text threatening to 'shoot up' school in Coffee County

By Emily West
 6 days ago
Coffee County Sheriff's Office deputies said they intercepted text messages between students at the high school that alluded to shooting up the school.

The 15-year-old student from Coffee County Central High School said: "Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up." This comes on the day of the Coffee Pot game, the county's football rivalry game between its two high schools.

This student was immediately arrested and has been formally charged and is going to be transported to a juvenile detention center awaiting his court date.

"The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office takes these matters very seriously and has a zero tolerance stance," authorities said. "We will continuously work with the Coffee County School system on these types of investigations to ensure the safety of our children and schools."

