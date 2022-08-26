Student angered after man arrested for crimes near VCU is almost freed

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man charged with burglary and accused of trying to break into several homes near the VCU campus in Richmond was almost released on bond Friday morning.

A Richmond prosecutor appealed District Judge Mansi Shah's decision to grant John Attia bond during a Friday morning bond hearing. Circuit Court Judge Melvin Hughes later ruled Attia should remain jailed.

Attia, 33, was arrested earlier this week after police released photos of a man, captured by doorbell cameras, wanted for "suspicious activity in the Fan neighborhood."

At the Friday morning bond hearing, the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office laid out evidence that linked Attia to at least nine cases where he was seen in and around homes where college-aged women lived.

"I saw him looking in my window and trying to lift it up to get inside and then he covered that camera with a leaf," a VCU student named Breana said. "We are female college students just trying to get an education and be safe in our own homes. To think that he'd be able to get off on bond like it doesn't matter that we can't even sleep safe at night, it just makes me angry."

WTVR VCU student Breana reacts to Friday's bond hearing for John Attia.

In court, it was revealed Attia initially told detectives he was an Uber driver and that he was looking for help after his car broke down.

When asked why he attempted to forcefully pry open windows, Attia's story unraveled.

A group of supporters from Attia's church appeared at the bond hearing.

His pastor said the allegations against Attia did not align with the person he has known for several years.

Breana said his alleged actions have kept some students on edge for weeks.

"VCU, it's not a huge school and people talk," she said. "I know of several it's happened to and it's so scary. It's like here's this guy going down the street and trying to get into doors. I don't understand why they would grant someone like that a bond."

Attia, who ultimately was not granted bond, is due back in court in October.

