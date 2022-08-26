ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board Members

By WFTX Digital Team
 6 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward School Board Members today at the recommendation of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury was selected by the Florida Supreme Court in 2019 to examine issues surrounding the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A final report from the jury recommended the suspension of Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson, citing incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.

The jury found that an alarm system at Marjory Stoneman Douglas could have potentially saved lives, but was mismanaged by the suspended board members. It also found that the board mismanaged funds devoted to school safety.

"It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance."
Governor Ron DeSantis

