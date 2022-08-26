ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog arraigned on felony charge

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad0Ma_0hWv4jj900

A Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog that she was hired to board has been arraigned on a felony charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 47-year-old Andrea L. White was arraigned Thursday in Lancaster Town Court on one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 18 the victim hired White to board his dog, named “Nyxxi,” at her home on East Home Road in the Town of Lancaster while he was out of town. When the victim attempted to pick up Nyxxi on August 1, White allegedly refused to release the dog.

On August 5, the victim attempted to pick up Nyxxi again and White allegedly told him she was involved in a minor car accident in Orchard Park and the dog escaped during the accident. At that point, the victim reported the incident to police.

Lancaster police executed a search warrant at White's home and found nine dogs, including Nyxxi who was injured. The DA said five additional dogs were seized and Nyxxi was taken to the vet for treatment of a fractured and dislocated left forearm, laceration on her neck and missing teeth.

White is scheduled to return on August 30 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $2,500 cash, $10,000 bond or $15,000 partially secured bond.

Orchard Park, NY
Lancaster, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, NY
nyspnews.com

Depew woman arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
DEPEW, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Cuba man arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, contempt

On August 28th, 2022, at approximately 4:30p.m., Cuba Police arrested Thomas J. Kazanjian, 68 of Cuba. Kazanjian was arrested on charges of criminal contempt of a court order 2nd (2 counts, Misdemeanors), resisting arrest (Misdemeanor), assault 2nd (assault against a police officer, 2 counts – Felony) Kazanjian was processed and placed in front of a Friendship Town Justice and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000.00 bail. Two Cuba Police Department officers were treated and released at the scene.
CUBA, NY
#Lancaster Town Court
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Justin M. Lezan., 31, of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Lezan. During the interview Lezan was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Lezan had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.09% BAC. Lezan was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Tricia Vacanti's death impacts Lewiston house party trial

LEWISTON, N.Y. — After a postponement last month and the mysterious death of Tricia Vacanti, there are new developments in the case against her, her husband, and her neighbor, who were accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to three teenage girls who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Vacanti’s son in their home.
LEWISTON, NY
