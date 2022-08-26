Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Charleston police make arrest in fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man Tuesday following a shooting at a home near Kanawha City. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road around 4:40 p.m. Officers found 76-year-old Vestal Frederick Harper leaving the scene upon their arrival. Officers stopped Harper and detained him.
Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for attempt to bribe officers
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Friday for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters. Reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney indicate that, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Kyle K.J. Slaughter, 26 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony charge, to which Slaughter pled guilty on June 29, 2022.
wchstv.com
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Man facing murder charge after woman fatally shot in Kanawha City
UPDATE: (9:19 P.M. Tuesday, Aug. 30) – Vestal Fredrick Harper was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Tuesday evening. Harper was charged with 1st degree murder and is being housed in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond. He is set to appear in court on September 7th, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. If found […]
Metro News
Charleston police investigate deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police release name of woman shot and killed in Kanawha City; suspect arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. 8/30/22. Charleston police have released the name of a woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha City and the suspect who has been charged in her death. Nancy Belcher, 72, was found with multiple gunshots and pronounced dead about 4:45 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
Huntington man charged after string of violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man faces multiple charges after a string of violent acts Monday afternoon in Huntington’s Guyandotte neighborhood. Officers with the Huntington Police Department were called to a residence in the 700 block of Rear Buffington Street after 12:30 p.m. Authorities said 30-year-old Logan Burns had entered a home and shot a 46-year-old man in the leg and struck a 30-year-old man in the face with a handgun.
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WJLA
MPD police report details shootout between suspect, off-duty FBI Police officer on 295
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD released the police report from Saturday's shooting involving an off-duty FBI Police officer in Northeast D.C. According to the testimony the FBI Police officer gave to MPD, an unknown suspect's vehicle collided with the officer's vehicle while traveling northbound on 295 around 1:30 p.m. The FBI Police officer said he followed the suspect's car after the suspect refused to stop. As he was following, the officer said the suspect shot at his vehicle several times with a handgun in the area of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. The officer said he returned fire.
Off-duty FBI officer exchanged gunfire with driver following crash on I-295, police report says
WASHINGTON — An off-duty FBI police officer exchanged gunfire with another driver while in his car on Interstate 295 over the weekend. A Metropolitan Police Department report offers more details of the crash that led to a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 27.1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Suspect Sought in Shooting Death of 21-Year-Old Montgomery County Man
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. At approximately 8:16 pm, members of the First District responded...
Charleston murder suspect turns self in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets. On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department. Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the […]
Former teacher’s aides charged with not reporting abuse
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Two former teacher’s aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education...
Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder
A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
wchstv.com
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
msn.com
Suspect wanted in Friday's fatal shooting on West Side of Charleston taken into custody
Witness statements helped Charleston police identify the man they said shot and killed a man on the city's West Side on Friday. Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston turned himself in on Sunday to law enforcement. He is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston.
Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School
A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
wchstv.com
Kanawha prosecutor: 'We are bound to follow the law, whatever it is'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Responding to criticism that the Kanawha County court system needs to do something about letting repeat violent offenders back out on the streets, Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller said the solution is more complex. “Perhaps she (Mayor Goodwin) doesn’t understand how the court system works,”...
Comments / 0